10 Best Biscuits and Gravy Spots in Greater Phoenix

Biscuits and gravy: a simple feast. We could make the dish ourselves, but sometimes the best part of comfort food is letting someone else prepare it. Just for you, we put on our stretchy pants and found 10 of the best biscuit and gravy pairings in Phoenix.
Lux Central
4402 North Central Avenue
The Uptown coffee shop that buzzes at just about all hours serves biscuits and gravy from 7 to 11 a.m. during the week and until 3 p.m. on weekends. The best part of Lux's rendition? We can choose between sausage and chorizo, and can add two fried eggs. The latter gives the morning a little Southwestern kick and we dig it.
Butters Pancakes & CaféMultiple Locations
Located in Scottsdale, Butters is known for its pancakes, but don't skip its rendition of biscuits and gravy. Two biscuits are served with a light, white sausage gravy that doesn't make us feel bad for indulging. The dish is offered as a side as well, so if we're dying for a pancake, we can do both.
Ollie Vaughn's1526 East McDowell Road
Ollie Vaughn's is a cute central Phoenix cafe and bakery that serves sandwiches, salads, and breakfast all day. For this dish, expect a Southern buttermilk biscuit with a Schreiner's Fine Sausages country gravy. And be sure to dine in at this adorable eatery.
Vovomeena1515 North Seventh Avenue, #170
Picture a buttermilk biscuit covered in Hector's white sausage gravy with large chunks of sausage and two scrambled eggs on top. This is how Vovomeena does it, but the eggs can be done in any style. At first, we weren't sure about eggs in gravy, but now we may have a new favorite guilty pleasure.
Scramble, a breakfast and lunch joint
Multiple Locations
Sometimes on Saturday and Sunday mornings, we just want to order breakfast, sit down and not have to chitchat with a server while we coax our hangover away. These days are perfect for venturing to Scramble in multiple spots throughout town. Order at the counter and be fed in a short amount of time. Here, the fresh
biscuits and sausage gravy isaccompanied by crispy hash browns.
Over EasyMultiple Locations
Over Easy's version of biscuits and gravy consists of jalapeño cheddar biscuits smothered with a white gravy complete with bacon and link sausage. We were left scraping our plate hoping more would magically appear. Get your fix in the Biltmore area, Arcadia, Paradise Valley, Gilbert, or Mesa any day of the week.
Welcome Diner929 East Pierce Street
Breakfast at night kind of person? Lucky for the Garfield District, Welcome Diner serves biscuits and gravy whenever they are open. This thick biscuit is drowned in steaming sausage gravy with an option to add two eggs any style for an additional $2.50. Let's be honest, around 2 a.m. (and after a couple cocktails) the biscuits start to taste really good.
Southern Rail300 West Camelback Road
Southern Rail's brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's when their spicy biscuits and gravy are offered. Imagine tasso, which is like beef jerky cut into small pieces, and a spicy gravy that has Crystal Hot Sauce in it which is just the kick we need on a weekend morning.
Lo-Lo's Chicken and WafflesMultiple Locations
Just like every other dish at Lo-Lo's, when the dish(es) hit the table, we begin to question if we are really up for the challenge. Yo Mamma's Biscuits & Gravy is two huge biscuits coated with a thick white sausage gravy landed on the table alongside two scrambled eggs and crisp breakfast potatoes. We left no part of this breakfast trio behind.
Ranch House Grille5618 East Thomas Road
When we don't feel like hitting up one of the many hip restaurants of Phoenix and would rather sit at a traditional breakfast spot, we head to Ranch House Grille. The simple atmosphere and menu make us feel right at home. This plate of biscuits comes with two large biscuits topped with brown gravy, two sausage patties, and two eggs any style with a side of potatoes.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on January 5, 2015. It was updated on August 17, 2019.
