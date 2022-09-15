Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight

When visiting a wine bar in downtown Chandler, ending up with a cocktail wasn't part of the plan. Ordering one that tasted just like dessert was an even more unexpected twist. But it was a happy accident nonetheless.
Blacksheep Wine Bar & Merchant opened on the northwest corner of San Marcos Place and Boston Street in 2021. It's a trendy space complete with dark leather bar stools, white-washed brick walls, monochromatic artwork, and rows of golden-hued Edison lightbulbs that cast a warm glow over the bar.
"Blacksheep is a nod to the rebels, to the troublemakers, to those not fond of the rules," the website says.
This spot embodies that motto. Situated in the heart of historic Chandler, with its gentle, small-town feel, this bar has an edge. Servers don sharp all-black outfits. The music plays louder and the crowd skews younger than at many of the restaurants nearby.
A dollop of citrus-infused whipped cream even swirls on the top of the soft yellow tipple. Creamy, rich, and with a buttery aftertaste that conjures memories of pie crust, this cocktail goes down almost too smoothly.
Along with craft cocktails, a large wine and beer list rounds out the drinks menu. Happy hour runs daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with big discounts, including $5 glasses of wine and $5 full-sized pitchers of beer.
The food menu includes bruschetta boards, grazing boxes filled with meats and cheeses, salads, paninis, and pastas. For dessert, pick a treats-filled grazing box, or just order another Leaving Heaven for a perfectly sour and sweet slice of pie in liquid form.
Blacksheep Wine Bar
98 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-912-1212