10 Best Italian Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

We're lucky that Italian food reaches some of the heights it does here in metro Phoenix, in the Sonoran, in a state with no coasts or long history of Italian-American settlement. We are also lucky that the top Italian chefs in town know that Italian food is much more than pasta. It is flaky, shell-shaped pastries stuffed with cream. It is cocktails made with ancient liqueurs crafted from 20-plus ingredients. It is simple, clean cooking that pays homage to the land, the animals, and the eater. In no particular order, here are the 10 best Italian restaurants in the Valley:

House-made torchetti. Jackie Mercandetti

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street

The progressive Italian restaurant started by Scott Conant delivers more than you would expect from a spot with a distant famous chef. The peas, vegetables, and other companions hailed onto creamy burrata change with the seasons. If you're ever in for the sugar snap and snow pea rendition, pull the trigger. Pastas, crafted using an extruder, are among the town's elite. Torchetti twist gradually and sing a beautiful, deeply meaty, and mushroomy tune. The Gnudi with guanciale and lobster is on another level. Dessert is right up there with the rest. That budino will steamroll you with every last ornate spoonful.

Wood cooked eggplant with tomato conserva from Tratto may be simple — but simple doesn't mean easy. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tratto

4743 North 20th Street

At this white-and-wood trattoria, Chris Bianco's philosophy – maximal ingredients fussed over minimally, with clean technique – extends beyond pizza and sandwiches to a wide range of Italian-inspired foods. That may mean a chickpea fritter. That may mean simply roasted eggplant with tomato, basil, and good olive oil. And if you order right, that will mean at least one pasta, made here using 100 percent bluebeard durum. Tagliatelle with lemon and garganelli with duck ragu are some of the offerings you can expect to see as this menu shifts in lockstep with the micro desert seasons. That's how Bianco and chef de cuisine Cassie Shortino roll, and that's Italian the way Italian has been cooked for centuries.