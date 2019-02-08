10 Best Italian Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

We're lucky that Italian food reaches some of the heights it does here in metro Phoenix, in the Sonoran, in a state with no coasts or long history of Italian-American settlement. We are also lucky that the top Italian chefs in town know that Italian food is much more than pasta.

It is flaky, shell-shaped pastries stuffed with cream. It is cocktails made with ancient liqueurs crafted from 20-plus ingredients. It is simple, clean cooking that pays homage to the land, the animals, and the eater. In no particular order, here are the 10 best Italian restaurants in the Valley.

EXPAND Budino at Mora Italian. Jackie Mercandetti

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street

The progressive Italian restaurant started by Scott Conant delivers more than you would expect from a spot with a distant famous chef. The peas, vegetables, and other companions hailed onto creamy burrata change with the seasons. If you're ever in for the sugar snap and snow pea rendition, pull the trigger. Pastas, crafted using an extruder, are among the town's elite. Torchetti twist gradually and sing a beautiful, deeply meaty, and mushroomy tune. The Gnudi with guanciale and lobster is on another level. Dessert is right up there with the rest. That budino will steamroll you with every last ornate spoonful.





The Tratto menu always features a selection of housemade pastas like this goat cheese mezzaluna with cherry tomatoes. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tratto

4743 North 20th Street

At this white-and-wood trattoria, Chris Bianco's philosophy – maximal ingredients fussed over minimally, with clean technique – extends beyond pizza and sandwiches to a wide range of Italian-inspired foods. That may mean a chickpea fritter. That may mean simply roasted eggplant with tomato, basil, and good olive oil. And if you order right, that will mean at least one pasta, made here using 100 percent bluebeard durum. Tagliatelle with lemon and garganelli with duck ragu are some of the offerings you can expect to see as this menu shifts in lockstep with the micro desert seasons. That's how Bianco and chef de cuisine Cassie Shortino roll, and that's Italian the way Italian has been cooked for centuries.

Strikingly beautiful dishes at Virtú Honest Craft. Evie Carpenter

Virtú Honest Craft

3701 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

This might be the most underrated restaurant on the list. Chef Gio Osso's Italian cooking is kilometers from the same-old Italian starters, pastas, and mains that you see again and again. Osso grew up between New Jersey and Calabria, Italy, where he has some extended family. Southern Italian ingredients flash through: tiny scarlet Calabrian chiles and rare vegetables like barba di frate. Osso's food is huge on flavor. Pork ragu seems impossibly concentrated, and how the hell is that polenta so creamy? Aioli and chile heat lace a strikingly beautiful octopus dish. Eating here, you are reminded of how simultaneously homey but elegant Italian food can be.

EXPAND Always with the Italian twist at Tomaso's. Debby Wolvos

Tomaso's

3225 East Camelback Road

Tomaso Maggiore has established his position in the Valley's restaurant hierarchy thanks to more than 35 years in pasta business and, more importantly, some delicious high-end Italian fare. At Tomaso's, restaurant-style indulgence is the name of the game. Some pastas keep things simple and classic: linguine with clams and spaghetti cacio e pepe. But then there are pastas in cream sauce with truffles, pastas with filet mignon and veal Bolognese. Though the menu changes with the seasons, that's not to say that patrons will be left wanting on any given night at this Phoenix restaurant. Some satisfying bets are the Roman-style veal saltimbocca and Pollo alla Milanese.

EXPAND Pizza from Osteria's wood-fired oven. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Osteria

5609 East McKellips Road, Mesa

Chef Tony Snyder makes pretty much everything at this new Mesa Italian restaurant from scratch. Osteria feels modern and ambitious, while remaining faithful to the virtues of honest, simple Italian cooking. Grilled octopus with crispy fingerling potatoes, one of the chef’s signature starters, is wonderful. Wood-fired meatballs are exceptionally succulent. A seasonal salad of creamy homemade burrata feels engineered to set off every pleasure receptor in your brain. But what’s the main attraction at Osteria? Fresh pasta. A bowl of silky ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta, topped with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and pistachio crumbles, is wonderfully salty and rich. Food doesn’t get much more comforting than this.

EXPAND The Linguine Carbonara at Avanti. Jackie Mercandetti

Avanti Restaurant of Distinction

2728 East Thomas Road

If you're looking for old-school Italian — okay, make that a 1980s hybrid of Italian and Italian-American — Avanti is a culinary blast from the past. The restaurant, with its black-and-white color scheme, features neon lights, a live piano bar, and enough celebrity photos on the wall to attest to its heyday. But appearances can be deceiving, and though the décor may be outdated, the flavors in the restaurant's long-enjoyed dishes are not. Avanti keeps it a little more on traditional American-Italian side with staples like spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parm, and meat or veggie lasagne.

EXPAND Andreoli Italian Grocer's sfogliatelle. Jackie Mercandetti

Andreoli Italian Grocer

8880 East Vía Linda Road, Scottsdale

Andreoli Italian is grocery at its most gourmet. The deli-dining hybrid serves up house-made specials for lunch, dinner, and carry-out. Here, you can score pastry like sfogliatelle, fancy 00 flour, al taglio pizza, torrone, and all kinds of weird Italian canned fish. You can get your share of specialty groceries. You can sit down to a monster Florentine steak known as bistecca Fiorentina. A daily rotation of meaty entrees and hearty soups will tempt as well. The best thing, though, might just be the simply grilled squid.

A platter of pastas that servers use to teach guests about different dishes and varieties of pasta. Lauren Saria

Marcellino

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

When you want luxurious Italian food and impeccable service, or an ideal spot for a romantic or celebratory atmosphere, you may want to go to Marcellino. Chef Marcellino Verzino never fails to us impress us with his food and his attention to his guests; we see him greeting diners nearly every time we visit. And we can't get enough of the food, whether it's an appetizer like the grilled jumbo shrimp on a feta cheese croquette; entrees such as gnocchi in a creamy gorgonzola sauce, chicken breast layered with prosciutto and fontina; or classic Italian desserts like panna cotta and tiramisu.

EXPAND DeFalcos Italian Eatery's chicken parmigiana. Josh Cutlip

DeFalco's Italian Deli & Grocery

2334 North Scottsdale Road, Suite A133, Scottsdale

DeFalco's may have made its fame from sandwiches on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, but that isn't to say dinner doesn't also do the Scottsdale corner restaurant and deli justice. For a casual night out, guests can order at the counter and eat in the cozy dining area situated in the back of the store. Our pasta favorites include the spaghetti and meatballs and the baked ziti served more creamy than cooked with a rich blend of cheeses and sausage. And those sandwiches are pretty solid, too.

EXPAND Butternut squash-filled Agnolotti, arancini, truffled panzanella, and cocktails like the Italian Bird are available at Parma. Jackie Mercandetti

Parma Italian Roots

20831 North Scottsdale Road, #117, Scottsdale

It's been said, but at Parma Italian Roots, two divergent threads knot — progressive Italian cooking, and the calcified food traditions of a country with regions like that of Parma. Chef Chris Gentile opened the pasta place in summer 2018, and we call it a pasta place because although there are creative starters and entrees, pasta reigns within these walls. Recommendations go to the butternut squash agnolotti and pappardelle Bolognese. Parma also offers a great happy hour with half-off pizzas running daily from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.