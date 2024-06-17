 Biggest Phoenix restaurant closings in 2024 so far | Phoenix New Times
The 10 biggest restaurant closings of 2024 so far

As we reach the midpoint, here's a look at the biggest closings of the year.
June 17, 2024
Barrio Cafe, an icon on 16th Street near Thomas Road, has closed after more than two decades. Lynn Trimble
It's hard to believe we are almost halfway through the year. But as the dog days of summer settle in, we're taking a moment to look back at the restaurants that have closed their doors in the first half of 2024. Here are metro Phoenix's 10 biggest restaurant closings of the year so far.

Barrio Cafe

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has hung up her chef coat at Barrio Cafe. The Mexican restaurant served its last customers on May 31 and was a Phoenix institution for over 20 years. It is credited with launching Mexican food into the fine dining realm in the Valley. The chef and co-owner has won many awards and accolades throughout her cooking career and is also a celebrated community advocate. In her retirement from the kitchen, she's turned her attention to writing and has released her first book.

BS West

After 35 years of nightlife in Scottsdale, BS West closed its doors early this year. The historic bar was one of the oldest gay bars in Scottsdale and was the only gay bar in Old Town when it closed. On Jan. 7, the bar threw one last party, welcoming generations of customers to say goodbye.

Carly's Bistro was a Roosevelt Row staple for nearly 20 years. It closed on May 3 after one final First Friday.
Carly's Bistro

The red-painted building with turquoise awnings on Roosevelt Row was recognizable as Carly's Bistro for nearly 20 years. But the owners have passed the torch. Along with its food and drinks, Carly's was known to host local musicians and artists, displaying works on the restaurant's walls. Carly's closed after one final First Friday event in May packed with many of the creatives that found a home there over the years. Now the building starts its transformation into Industry Standard, a new concept set to open this fall.

Geisha A Go Go

Sushi restaurant and karaoke bar Geisha A Go Go closed in mid-June after 17 years. The Old Town Scottsdale spot was known for its sushi, fun cocktails like the Hello Kitty and its extended daily happy hour. The restaurant also featured private karaoke rooms where groups of friends could sing and share a fun evening fueled by music and flavored sake flights.

Grand Avenue Pizza Co.

Grand Avenue Pizza Co.

Late-night slice shop Grand Avenue Pizza Co. first opened near downtown Phoenix in 2014 where it became a staple in the arts district. In 2022, it gave customers a scare when it closed for a summer break and then SnapBack Pizzeria moved in. But Grand Avenue Pizza Co. popped back up with new digs a few miles up the road in Glendale with a much bigger space and expanded menu. But then, after less than a year since reopening, Grand Avenue Pizza Co. turned off the open sign for the last time. Owner Carson Wheeler explained via social media that he closed the business to spend more time with family.

Karl's Quality Bakery

Family-owned Sunnyslope staple Karl's Quality Bakery closed on March 31 after 30 years of selling cakes, pies, pastries and fun-shaped sugar cookies. German native and Swiss-trained baker Karl Boerner opened his north Phoenix bakery in 1994. Over the years, his daughter Christine took over, following in her father's pastry chef footsteps. The bakery announced the closure on social media. "It has been an extraordinary journey filled with the aroma of love and the sweetness of shared moments," the post read. "While our ovens may cool, the warmth of our bakery will forever linger in the hearts and taste buds of those we’ve had the honor to serve.

Merkin Vineyards

Just a few days after owner Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday celebrations, the rockstar and winemaker's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant suddenly shuttered. The Stetson Drive space served wines from Keenan's labels along with a food menu ranging from snacks to pair with wine to hearty pasta dishes. After five years in business, the eatery and bar didn't reach an agreement with its landlord, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The Merkin team is working to find a new location somewhere in Scottsdale or Phoenix. Keenan's Verde Valley concepts remain open.

The Pemberton

One house and its surrounding gardens was the home to many small businesses in downtown Phoenix, from restaurants and bars to clothing stores and a crystal shop. But at the end of March, The Pemberton closed, leaving many of those businesses looking for a new place to call home. The Pemberton was a project of True North Studio, the development company behind many properties throughout downtown Phoenix.

Sandbar Mexican Grill said its final goodbyes as its Gilbert location closed in early May. The local chain of beach cantina-style spots functioned as a restaurant during the day, and turned into a nightlife destination in the evening. Over the past few years, locations have steadily closed, with the Gilbert restaurant being the last remaining spot. The concept was part of Evening Entertainment Group, a hospitality company that also owns RnR, Bottled Blonde, Chauncey Social, Backyard and other Valley restaurants and clubs.

Serrano's Mexican Restaurant

Serrano's served Mexican food in Chandler for over four decades. But the longstanding Mexican restaurant has closed. A family business that started with Serrano Brothers Popular Store more than 100 years ago, the Serrano family transitioned from selling clothes to serving food in 1979. While the Chandler location has closed, fans can still find their Serrano's favorites at locations in Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe.
