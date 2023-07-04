Triple Threat: The coolest ice cream flavors in Phoenix right now

One great thing about ice cream is that it can come in any flavor. Sure, there are go-to's like cookies n’ cream, strawberry and mint chip, but that’s just the start. Whether smooth or textured, chocolate or chock-full of mix-ins, salty or sweet – or both – ice cream is the ultimate canvas. And Phoenix ice cream makers are getting creative.
We combed the Valley for unique combos that scream whimsical, nostalgic, comforting and even unexpected and found three standout flavors for the summer. Each starts with a rich and satisfying base and adds in local, unorthodox or over-the-top ingredients for unforgettable creations that dance on your tongue and made every lick worthwhile. In other words, you might need a double scoop.
Cowboy Coffee at The City Creamery
6268 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Coffee-flavored ice creams can be hit or miss. They’re either an overpowered espresso shot to the mouth or a watered-down disappointment. The City Creamery
finally does java justice with its Cowboy Coffee ice cream. This creamy, dreamy, deeply rich scoop is spiked with local cold brew from the Roastery of Cave Creek and textured with nutty coffee grounds for the perfect balance of sweet and bitter. If you’re more of a mocha fan, Cowgirl Coffee adds ribbons of rich fudge for an even silkier blend. And like all ice creams at The City Creamery, they’re made in small batches of only five gallons at a time in hand-cranked ice cream machines that match the old-timey feel of the Cave Creek store.
The Shake-N-Fries flavor at Cream of the Crop perfectly marries sweet and salty.
Cream of the Crop
Shake-N-Fries at Cream of the Crop
3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
The sky’s the limit when it comes to ice cream at Cream of the Crop
in Gilbert, literally, there was a flavor modeled after the painting "Starry Night." Right now we’re loving the Shake-N-Fries, a base filled with potato chips and loaded with crushed whoppers and French’s Potato Sticks that tastes like dipping your salty fries in a malty milkshake. The salt from the potato chips enhances the sweetness from the chocolate for a lingering lick that instantly surprises and satisfies your taste buds. But be forewarned: Rotating flavors don’t stick around for long, so be prepared to pivot (we hear Godzilla’s taking over next with a roasted pineapple and fiery habanero chile combo).
Sweet Republic’s Ultra Chocolate takes chocolate to the next level.
Allison Young
Ultra Chocolate at Sweet Republic
Multiple locations Sweet Republic
is no stranger to chocolate. This Valley ice cream shop regularly scoops both an unforgettably dense chocolate ice cream and whirls a triple chocolate shake that would send Willy Wonka spinning. But the new Ultra Chocolate ice cream is their chocolatiest yet. The dark and decadent limited-edition lick is a true labor of chocolate love. It’s made by pouring melted chocolate into chocolate ice cream, letting it freeze for a few seconds and then spinning the ice cream machine to break it into small flakes. Chocolate cake is then folded in by hand before the whole thing is drizzled with hot fudge. It’s definitely for chocolate lovers, but even they might want to pair it with another scoop – say Mine Run, a vanilla base with house-crafted honeycomb and dark chocolate flakes – to avoid chocolate overload.