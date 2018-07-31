Cotton & Copper Opens Today, July 31, With Tamara Stanger Cooking

Former Helio Basin Brewing Company chef Tamara Stanger is bringing her progressive Arizonan cooking style to Cotton & Copper, which opens today, July 31. The 50-seat restaurant in south Tempe pairs her food with cocktails from Sean Traynor, veteran of Counter Intuitive and UnderTow. This one looks to be interesting.

Cotton & Copper will have a laser focus on Arizona. Even the restaurant's name nods to two of our state's five Cs.

Stanger tends to focus on Arizonan ingredients, often hyperlocal desert gems like wolfberries, mesquite, and saguaro juice. Sometimes, she even forages for these ingredients herself. In the past, she has used them to power dishes like barrel cactus fruit semifreddo and a puff pastry of White Sonora Wheat served with, among other sidekicks, wolfberry jam.