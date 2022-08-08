Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz

click to enlarge The new Macchiato Buzz is eegee's first caffeinated treat. Courtesy of eegee's.

Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz.Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.Customers can order their treat as an Eegee Fiz mixed with soda, or as a Teagee, mixed with tea. But until now, eegee's didn't have a caffeinated drink on the menu.This new drink is made with caramel-flavored ice topped with crumbled cookie bits. As of August 8, the new drink is available at eegee's stores and through online ordering. Order the drink in small, medium, large, or "bigee," which range from $3.99 to $6.99.The company test ran the new drink at one location in east Tucson starting in early June. Now, the drink is available at all stores, including recently opened Valley locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and northwest Phoenix.