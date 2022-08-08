Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz

August 8, 2022 3:10PM

Try eegee's new caffeinated treat at stores across the Valley.
Try eegee's new caffeinated treat at stores across the Valley. eegee's
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz.

Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.

click to enlarge
The new Macchiato Buzz is eegee's first caffeinated treat.
Courtesy of eegee's.
Customers can order their treat as an Eegee Fiz mixed with soda, or as a Teagee, mixed with tea. But until now, eegee's didn't have a caffeinated drink on the menu.

This new drink is made with caramel-flavored ice topped with crumbled cookie bits. As of August 8, the new drink is available at eegee's stores and through online ordering. Order the drink in small, medium, large, or "bigee," which range from $3.99 to $6.99.

The company test ran the new drink at one location in east Tucson starting in early June. Now, the drink is available at all stores, including recently opened Valley locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and northwest Phoenix. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.4.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation