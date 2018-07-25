 


Two folks meeting at a past event.EXPAND
Two folks meeting at a past event.
Courtesy of Local First Arizona

Farmer + Chef Connection Is Returning to Phoenix This Fall

Chris Malloy | July 25, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

For the last three years, Farmer + Chef Connection has been held outside of Phoenix. No longer. This fall, the event will be returning to the city.

That is good news for people involved in food professionally.

What Farmer + Chef Connection does is link folks at various stages of the food supply chain: growers and chefs, mixologists and distributors, restaurants and chefs, brewers and bars, ranchers and hotels, and so on. It will be a daylong chance for food and beverage pros to up the ante on their sourcing and/or selling. And if not that, it will be a good chance to meet people from across the food and beverage spectrum.

The event, scheduled for Monday, September 10, will feature food businesses from up and down Arizona. There will be stands with displays, samples, and details about wholesale.

Until July 31, tickets will be on early bird pricing. That means $15 for all-day access, or $79 for table space, reserved parking, the ability to load in one day earlier, and more.

The event will be held at El Zaribah Shrine, 552 North 40th Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Afterward, Helio Basin Brewing Company will be hosting a reception.

If you're a chef or other kind of food/beverage pro in Phoenix, this could be a way to streamline or elevate what you do. These days, sourcing and ingredient quality are enormous. Luckily for the Phoenix food scene, we have events like this that make these two crucial elements a little clearer.

