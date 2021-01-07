The Latest Location of Flower Child Will Be Digital-Only in Downtown Tempe

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Flower Child, the lighter fare-leaning eatery from the Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, is about to debut its 27 location on Wednesday, January 13. The newest spot will be located at 149 South Farmer Avenue in downtown Tempe inside Culinary Dropout (another FRC venture).

The big deal about a 27th location? It will be digital-only.

This will be the first Flower Child offering just takeout via three channels: online ordering, arranging pickup through the Flower Child app, or from in-store digital kiosks. This means there will be multiple, contact-free ways to secure a Mother Earth Bowl or those Yuzu Brussels Sprouts.

“As we continue to grow the Flower Child brand, we are excited to innovate on what that experience looks like for our guests in these new markets,” FRC founder Sam Fox says in a press release. “This digital-first approach is a new opportunity for our team to evolve your experience.”

This digital-first Flower Child comes hot on the heels of Fly Bye’s opening at The Yard (5632 North Seventh Street) inside Uptown’s Culinary Dropout location. Another to-go-only spot, Fly Bye has been open in the former Little Cleo’s space since December 9. It serves Detroit-style square-pan pizza and crispy chicken. That’s it.

Back at the Farmer Arts District in Tempe, the new Flower Child will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

For more information, see the Flower Child website.