Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events

August 25, 2022 6:30AM

Patent 139 Brewing Co. is releasing Arizona's first avocado-infused beer on August 27. Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
If you are in the mood to try something new, this weekend's food and drink events are full of unexpected pairings.

Try cocktails matched up with chocolate brownies at SanTan Gardens or head to Chandler's newest brewery to taste a beer made with avocados. If you want to learn how to make your own culinary creations, head to north Phoenix for a late summer cooking class.

Here are three food and drink events happening this weekend around metro Phoenix.
Pair brownies with cocktails at this unique tasting event.
Once Upon a Time: A Sweets and Spirits Tasting Event

Thursday, August 25
The Tasting Room at SanTan Gardens
495 East Warner Road, Chandler, #100
480-534-7041
SanTan Spirits and Fairytale Brownies are teaming up for a special tasting. Four different brownies will be paired with a different spirit, like a raspberry swirl brownie and a citrus rose gin fizz or the caramel brownie paired with a bourbon sour. Tickets are $40 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online.

Patent Approved Day and Avocado Beer Release

Saturday, August 27
Patent 139 Brewing Co.
1949 West Ray Road, Suite 11-13, Chandler
U.S. Patent 139 was approved on August 27, 1935, giving the stamp of approval to the Hass Avocado. Fast forward 87 years, and the Hass family legacy is now continuing in Chandler. Patent 139 Brewing Co. uses avocados in almost every item on the brewpub's menu. And now, the green fruit has been added to beer. Join the celebratory beer release on Saturday at an event with music, games, food, and, of course, the avocado-infused brew.

Get an inside look into how Barrio Queen makes its signature dishes.
Summer Cooking Class

Saturday, August 27
Barrio Queen Phoenix
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #98
480-466-7445
Learn how to make some delicious Mexican food while supporting a good cause during this cooking class at Barrio Queen's Desert Ridge Marketplace location. Attendees will learn how to make three signature dishes and get a printed recipe card and gift bag to take home. This family-friendly event will benefit the Phoenix Children's Hospital and costs $20 per person plus fees.
