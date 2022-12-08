Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events

Here are five metro Phoenix events filled with food, drinks, and holiday cheer to pack your schedule from Friday, December 9 through Monday, December 12.
Taste of the BiltmoreFridays, December 9, and 16
Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa
2400 East Missouri Avenue
602-955-6600
www.arizonabiltmore.comTry different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Bulleit Bourbon and George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey on December 9 and Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.
Holiday MarketSaturday, December 10
Cartel Roasting Co. Coronado
2201 North Seventh Street
cartelroasting.coSeveral local artists, vendors, and a photo booth will be setting up shop at Cartel Coronado's first-ever holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cartel will have seasonal coffee and merchandise available for purchase. Head down the street afterward to Main Ingredient for meal discounts and $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees.
Olivepalooza Harvest FestivalSaturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.comThe Olivepalooza Harvest Festival is one of the Queen Creek Olive Mill's signature events. The two days of fun include live music, cooking demos, games, tractor tours, and more. Admission is free, with the celebration going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and then from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Cookie DecoratingMonday, December 12
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
www.foundrehotels.comPractice your cookie decorating skills without making a mess in your kitchen at Found:RE Phoenix's cookie-centric event. Tickets are $15 plus fees and include materials to make 12 sugar cookies. The event goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Gingerbread House-Making PartyMonday, December 12
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue
602-283-4621
thunderbirdloungephx.comMelrose District bar Thunderbird Lounge will supply hot chocolate and materials (or you can bring your own) to decorate a gingerbread house for the holidays. The third annual event is for those 21 years and older and starts at 7 p.m. on Monday night. Tickets cost $15 per person plus fees.