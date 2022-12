Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events

Taste of the Biltmore Fridays, December 9, and 16

click to enlarge Cartel Roasting Co. will host its first Holiday Market at its new location this December. Cartel Coronado Holiday Market Saturday, December 10

click to enlarge Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill for Olivepalooza. Jacob Tyler Dunn Olivepalooza Harvest Festival Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11

click to enlarge Eating and decorating sugar cookies is an essential part of the Christmas fun. Deborah Lee Soltesz/Flickr Cookie Decorating Monday, December 12

Gingerbread House-Making Party Monday, December 12

Festivities abound this time of year. So this week's list brings you three events to fill your weekend, plus a couple of activities to stretch the fun into Monday as well.Here are five metro Phoenix events filled with food, drinks, and holiday cheer to pack your schedule from Friday, December 9 through Monday, December 12.Try different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort 's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Bulleit Bourbon and George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey on December 9 and Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.Several local artists, vendors, and a photo booth will be setting up shop at Cartel Coronado's first-ever holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cartel will have seasonal coffee and merchandise available for purchase. Head down the street afterward to Main Ingredient for meal discounts and $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees.The Olivepalooza Harvest Festival is one of the Queen Creek Olive Mill 's signature events. The two days of fun include live music, cooking demos, games, tractor tours, and more. Admission is free, with the celebration going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and then from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Practice your cookie decorating skills without making a mess in your kitchen at Found:RE Phoenix 's cookie-centric event. Tickets are $15 plus fees and include materials to make 12 sugar cookies. The event goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday.Melrose District bar Thunderbird Lounge will supply hot chocolate and materials (or you can bring your own) to decorate a gingerbread house for the holidays. The third annual event is for those 21 years and older and starts at 7 p.m. on Monday night. Tickets cost $15 per person plus fees.