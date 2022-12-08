Support Us

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at these Metro Phoenix Events

December 8, 2022 10:00AM

Decorate your very own gingerbread house at Thunderbird Lounge.
Deborah Lee Soltesz/Flickr
Festivities abound this time of year. So this week's list brings you three events to fill your weekend, plus a couple of activities to stretch the fun into Monday as well.

Here are five metro Phoenix events filled with food, drinks, and holiday cheer to pack your schedule from Friday, December 9 through Monday, December 12.

Taste of the Biltmore

Fridays, December 9, and 16
Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa
2400 East Missouri Avenue
602-955-6600
www.arizonabiltmore.com
Try different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Bulleit Bourbon and George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey on December 9 and Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.

click to enlarge
Cartel Roasting Co. will host its first Holiday Market at its new location this December.
Cartel Coronado

Holiday Market

Saturday, December 10
Cartel Roasting Co. Coronado
2201 North Seventh Street
cartelroasting.co
Several local artists, vendors, and a photo booth will be setting up shop at Cartel Coronado's first-ever holiday market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Cartel will have seasonal coffee and merchandise available for purchase. Head down the street afterward to Main Ingredient for meal discounts and $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees.

click to enlarge
Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill for Olivepalooza.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Olivepalooza Harvest Festival

Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The Olivepalooza Harvest Festival is one of the Queen Creek Olive Mill's signature events. The two days of fun include live music, cooking demos, games, tractor tours, and more. Admission is free, with the celebration going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and then from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

click to enlarge
Eating and decorating sugar cookies is an essential part of the Christmas fun.
Deborah Lee Soltesz/Flickr

Cookie Decorating

Monday, December 12
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
www.foundrehotels.com
Practice your cookie decorating skills without making a mess in your kitchen at Found:RE Phoenix's cookie-centric event. Tickets are $15 plus fees and include materials to make 12 sugar cookies. The event goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Gingerbread House-Making Party

Monday, December 12
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue
602-283-4621
thunderbirdloungephx.com
Melrose District bar Thunderbird Lounge will supply hot chocolate and materials (or you can bring your own) to decorate a gingerbread house for the holidays. The third annual event is for those 21 years and older and starts at 7 p.m. on Monday night. Tickets cost $15 per person plus fees.
