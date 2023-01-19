Fill Your Weekend with Chinese Food, Craft Beer, and Cars at These Metro Phoenix Events

Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Grand Opening
Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22
690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe
480-256-1623Tempe's newest craft beer destination, Hundred Mile Brewing Co., is hosting its grand opening celebration all weekend long. Check out the new digs and dive into food and drinks with deep discounts for the milestone. On Thursday, shredded beef taco plates are $5 and beer flights are $10 until 3 p.m. On Friday, it's time for a fish fry, with discounted fish and chips and seafood rice bowls. Saturday features a happy hour giveaway and Sunday includes a "Lap Around the Lake" fun run, $8 bloody marys and Irish coffees, and a $20 burger and a beer special.
Barrett-Jackson
Saturday, January 21 through Sunday, January 29
WestWorld of Scottsdale
16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale The biggest automobile event of the year rolls into Scottsdale this weekend, kicking off a weeklong party. There will be plenty of cars, of course, but when you get hungry for more than chrome, local food trucks and vendors will be ready to serve you. Fuel up on Hawaiian-style noodles from Island Noodles, turkey legs and corn dogs from Juicy's, or burgers and fries from The Orange Place. If you're looking for a lunch to match the caliber of the cars, order a lobster roll from Wicked Mail Lobster, and keep things rolling with sweet snacks from the Mini Donut Trolley. Tickets for the auction are available at a discounted price online.
Chinese Culture & Cuisine FestivalSaturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22
300 East Indian School RoadLunar New Year kicks off with a special event at Indian School Park this weekend. The Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival will celebrate its 33rd annual event with live music, dance performances, and chopstick competitions. There will be over 30 merchandise vendors along with 21 different food vendors selling everything from rabbit-shaped bao to mochi doughnuts. Wash it all down with a sweet boba tea or a cold beer in the designated beer garden. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.