Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Not ready to dive in? Try sipping on some wine downtown instead. If you're looking to jazz up the end of the weekend, there's a supper club perfect for warding off the Sunday scaries.
Here are four fun, food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley from August 11 through 14.
Pool Parties at Lylo Swim Club
Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12
Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8899
www.riseuptownhotel.com/phoenix_restaurants/lylo/ This week, Lylo Swim Club is making the most of summer with two pool parties. On Thursday night, from 7 to 10 p.m., sip wine from Postino's newest wine club release while raising money for a good cause. Proceeds from tickets to the Summer Splash Pool Party, available for $16 each, will go to One Community, a non-profit organization that promotes equality for the LGBTQ community in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations. The event is a dance party, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best and brightest 1970s garb.
The next night, Lylo's Dive-In Pool Party invites attendees to hang by the pool and enjoy popcorn, candy, and cocktails while watching a screening of The Goonies. Doors open at 7 p.m., and seats are first come, first serve. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 years and older, and tickets are $30 plus fees.
Found:RE Wine Festival
Saturday, August 13
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
www.foundrehotels.com Get ready to sample over 60 different kinds of wine, enjoy local food, and listen to live music at Found:RE Phoenix's wine festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25 and includes 10 wine sample tickets, while the $50 VIP admission gets you 10 tickets plus a commemorative wine glass. Additional sample tickets will be available for purchase at the venue.
Sunday Supper Club
Sunday, August 14
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
480-624-5458
www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery Cafe is the guest chef at this month's Sunday Supper Club at Hearth '61. Courses include shrimp, lobster, and leak fricassee, prime tenderloin with foie gras and summer truffle, and a fresh peach dessert. The event costs $189 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.