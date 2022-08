Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

click to enlarge Pair the movie with popcorn, candy, nachos, and cocktails at Lylo. Lylo Swim Club

Pool Parties at Lylo Swim Club

Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12

Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel

400 West Camelback Road

480-536-8899

www.riseuptownhotel.com/phoenix_restaurants/lylo/

click to enlarge Sip on wine at Found:RE Phoenix's special festival. Found:RE Hotel

Found:RE Wine Festival

Saturday, August 13

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

602-875-8000

www.foundrehotels.com

Sunday Supper Club

Sunday, August 14

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley

480-624-5458

www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth

The kids may be back in school, but it's not too late to make the most of summer. Metro Phoenix has two different pool parties to help you beat the August heat this weekend.Not ready to dive in? Try sipping on some wine downtown instead. If you're looking to jazz up the end of the weekend, there's a supper club perfect for warding off the Sunday scaries.Here are four fun, food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley from August 11 through 14.This week, Lylo Swim Club is making the most of summer with two pool parties. On Thursday night, from 7 to 10 p.m., sip wine from Postino's newest wine club release while raising money for a good cause. Proceeds from tickets to the Summer Splash Pool Party , available for $16 each, will go to One Community , a non-profit organization that promotes equality for the LGBTQ community in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations. The event is a dance party, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best and brightest 1970s garb.The next night, Lylo's Dive-In Pool Party invites attendees to hang by the pool and enjoy popcorn, candy, and cocktails while watching a screening of The Goonies. Doors open at 7 p.m., and seats are first come, first serve. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 years and older, and tickets are $30 plus fees.Get ready to sample over 60 different kinds of wine, enjoy local food, and listen to live music at Found:RE Phoenix's wine festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25 and includes 10 wine sample tickets, while the $50 VIP admission gets you 10 tickets plus a commemorative wine glass. Additional sample tickets will be available for purchase at the venue.Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery Cafe is the guest chef at this month's Sunday Supper Club at Hearth '61. Courses include shrimp, lobster, and leak fricassee, prime tenderloin with foie gras and summer truffle, and a fresh peach dessert. The event costs $189 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.