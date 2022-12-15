Support Us

Festive, Fun, and Food-Filled Events Happening This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

December 15, 2022 6:30AM

Phoestivus returns to downtown Phoenix this week.
The weekend is here again, and this time it's a festive one. With the holiday season in full swing, there are plenty of ways to indulge in tasty treats while surrounded by twinkling lights. Fill your weekend with festivities, food, and fun at these events happening around metro Phoenix.

Phoestivus

Thursday, December 15
720 North Fifth Street
This Thursday, catch the second day of one of Phoenix's favorite holiday events. More than 200 small businesses will be selling their wares just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah at this year's Phoestivus. Admission is free for the festival and fundraiser that is taking place in downtown Phoenix from 5 to 10 p.m. In addition to the shopping, there will be a rock climbing wall, music, and food vendors and trucks.

You'll feel like you're at the North Pole while drinking this minty cocktail.
Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Thursday, December 1 through Monday, January 2
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout Tempe
149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
480-240-1601
Bar Blitzen is a brand new holiday pop-up bar that debuted in The Coop space at Culinary Dropout Tempe last month. Both the decor and the drinks are festive. Try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, a cocktail with vanilla-infused vodka, peppermint schnapps, and white chocolate, or the Polar Espresso-Oh Martini which is made with espresso-infused vodka, Spanish vanilla, and cold brew. The bar is open every day at 4 p.m. except for on Christmas Day, and no reservations are required. Feeling festive? Check out the other holiday bars popping up around the Valley.

Stop by the Arizona Biltmore for whiskey or bourbon tastings.
Taste of the Biltmore

Friday, December 16
Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
2400 East Missouri Avenue
602-955-6600
Try different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.
