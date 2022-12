Festive, Fun, and Food-Filled Events Happening This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Phoestivus Thursday, December 15

The weekend is here again, and this time it's a festive one. With the holiday season in full swing, there are plenty of ways to indulge in tasty treats while surrounded by twinkling lights. Fill your weekend with festivities, food, and fun at these events happening around metro Phoenix.This Thursday, catch the second day of one of Phoenix's favorite holiday events. More than 200 small businesses will be selling their wares just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah at this year's Phoestivus . Admission is free for the festival and fundraiser that is taking place in downtown Phoenix from 5 to 10 p.m. In addition to the shopping, there will be a rock climbing wall, music, and food vendors and trucks.Bar Blitzen is a brand new holiday pop-up bar that debuted in The Coop space at Culinary Dropout Tempe last month. Both the decor and the drinks are festive. Try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, a cocktail with vanilla-infused vodka, peppermint schnapps, and white chocolate, or the Polar Espresso-Oh Martini which is made with espresso-infused vodka, Spanish vanilla, and cold brew. The bar is open every day at 4 p.m. except for on Christmas Day, and no reservations are required. Feeling festive? Check out the other holiday bars popping up around the Valley. Try different types of whiskey and bourbon by the fire at the Arizona Biltmore , A Waldorf Astoria Resort's Taste of the Biltmore event. Check out Angel's Envy Bourbon on December 16. Tickets are $75 plus tax per person.