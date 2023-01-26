Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events

Pretend you are up north without battling the traffic on I-17 at Lylo's Apres Ski Party, dive into all things Arizona wine while taking in the history of Heritage Square, or eat your fill of food truck delicacies at these events taking place around metro Phoenix from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Friday, January 27
P.F. Chang's The Waterfront
7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, #101
480-949-2610Celebrate the Lunar New Year and P.F. Chang's 30th anniversary at this event at the Scottsdale Waterfront location from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be art by Mesa artist Kadhima Tung, an outdoor pop-up bar, and a mobile wok station with chicken lettuce wrap samples. Lunar New Year apparel will also be available for purchase. The celebration is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged.
Feeding the Future 2023
Saturday, January 28
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street
602-276-6360
Feeding the Future 2023 is a contest where 10 student teams present their best healthy and delicious dishes. The students have worked with local chefs to come up with recipes that meet school meal guidelines. In addition to the judging, there will be yard games, live music, and kids' activities at the event located at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $25 per person for students or school professionals, $50 for school administrators, and $100 for the general public.
Apres Ski PartySaturday, January 28
Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8900
Pretend you're at a fancy ski resort at this fun party at Lylo Swim Club. S'mores plus vegetable and chicken kebabs will be on the menu along with hot toddies. The pool, hot tub, and a winter-themed photo booth will be available for use. There will also be a raffle for a one-night stay at the Rise Uptown Hotel. Tickets cost $20 and include a cocktail and kebab.
Arizona Wine Festival
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-262-5071
The Arizona Wine Festival returns to Heritage Square this weekend, with 20 wineries, more than 40 other vendors, and two food trucks joining in the fun. On Saturday, presale tickets are $35 per person or $45 at the gate, and the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, presale tickets are $30 and tickets at the gate are $40, and the party will be going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
480-270-5000
Some of the Valley's best and most unique food trucks will be setting up shop at Salt River Fields for the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Over 40 trucks will be offering $2 samples plus other fare. There will also be cooking classes, eating contests, and other activities. General admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.