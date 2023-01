Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events

Lunar New Year Celebration

Friday, January 27

P.F. Chang's The Waterfront

7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, #101

480-949-2610

click to enlarge The Feeding the Future event takes place at The Farm at South Mountain. The Farm at South Mountain Feeding the Future 2023

Saturday, January 28

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street

602-276-6360



click to enlarge Mix winter and summer vacation at Lylo's Apres Ski pool party. Chris Malloy Apres Ski Party Saturday, January 28

Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel

400 West Camelback Road

480-536-8900



Arizona Wine Festival

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

Heritage Square

115 North Sixth Street

602-262-5071



click to enlarge Street Eats Food Truck Festival, enter here for $2 samples at more than 40 trucks. Allison Young Street Eats Food Truck Festival

Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

480-270-5000



It's time for the weekend, and that means we've got a lineup of food-filled events ready to pack your schedule.Pretend you are up north without battling the traffic on I-17 at Lylo's Apres Ski Party, dive into all things Arizona wine while taking in the history of Heritage Square, or eat your fill of food truck delicacies at these events taking place around metro Phoenix from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.Celebrate the Lunar New Year and P.F. Chang's 30th anniversary at this event at the Scottsdale Waterfront location from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be art by Mesa artist Kadhima Tung, an outdoor pop-up bar, and a mobile wok station with chicken lettuce wrap samples. Lunar New Year apparel will also be available for purchase. The celebration is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged.Feeding the Future 2023 is a contest where 10 student teams present their best healthy and delicious dishes. The students have worked with local chefs to come up with recipes that meet school meal guidelines. In addition to the judging, there will be yard games, live music, and kids' activities at the event located at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $25 per person for students or school professionals, $50 for school administrators, and $100 for the general public.Pretend you're at a fancy ski resort at this fun party at Lylo Swim Club . S'mores plus vegetable and chicken kebabs will be on the menu along with hot toddies. The pool, hot tub, and a winter-themed photo booth will be available for use. There will also be a raffle for a one-night stay at the Rise Uptown Hotel. Tickets cost $20 and include a cocktail and kebab.The Arizona Wine Festival returns to Heritage Square this weekend, with 20 wineries, more than 40 other vendors, and two food trucks joining in the fun. On Saturday, presale tickets are $35 per person or $45 at the gate, and the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, presale tickets are $30 and tickets at the gate are $40, and the party will be going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.Some of the Valley's best and most unique food trucks will be setting up shop at Salt River Fields for the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Over 40 trucks will be offering $2 samples plus other fare. There will also be cooking classes, eating contests, and other activities. General admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.