Phoenix food and drinks events to fill your weekend with cocktails and queso

June 22, 2023 6:30AM

Learn how to make tropical cocktails at Tempe's new brewery this weekend.
Learn how to make tropical cocktails at Tempe's new brewery this weekend. Hundred Mile Brewing Co.
This weekend's food and drinks-filled events have something for everybody, whether you're a die-hard Harry Styles fan, a staunch Swiftie or prefer cocktails and queso. Here are three events to check out this weekend taking place around metro Phoenix.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop 20th Anniversary

Friday, June 23
Multiple Locations
Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and on Friday, guests who visit any location will receive a free regular-size order of chips and queso with a $10 purchase. The offer is available for dine-in, to-go and call-in orders but not for catering, delivery or online orders.
click to enlarge
Sip a "Champagne Problems" or "Watermelon Sugar" cocktail at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel.
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

Taylor vs. Harry at Found:RE Phoenix

Saturday, June 24
1100 N. Central Ave.
There's nothing better than hanging out by the pool, listening to some good tunes and sipping a cocktail. Found:RE Phoenix is hosting a music mashup pool party series this summer, and June is all about the music of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Grab a "Champagne Problems" cocktail for $15, inspired by the Swift song. There's also the "Watermelon Sugar" cocktail, inspired by a Styles song. The party is free to attend and goes from noon to 5 p.m.

Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Mixology Class

Saturday, June 24
690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
Tempe's newest brewery is trading beer for cocktails for its Summer Mixology Series. The first of three classes takes place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Led by Hundred Mile mixologist Jami Lee, the class will teach attendees how to create three different tropical-inspired cocktails perfect for summer sipping. Tickets are available online and cost $35. They include the class, samples, three recipes and light appetizers. 
