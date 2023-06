Phoenix food and drinks events to fill your weekend with cocktails and queso

Fuzzy's Taco Shop 20th Anniversary

This weekend's food and drinks-filled events have something for everybody, whether you're a die-hard Harry Styles fan, a staunch Swiftie or prefer cocktails and queso. Here are three events to check out this weekend taking place around metro Phoenix. Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and on Friday, guests who visit any location will receive a free regular-size order of chips and queso with a $10 purchase. The offer is available for dine-in, to-go and call-in orders but not for catering, delivery or online orders.There's nothing better than hanging out by the pool, listening to some good tunes and sipping a cocktail. Found:RE Phoenix is hosting a music mashup pool party series this summer, and June is all about the music of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Grab a "Champagne Problems" cocktail for $15, inspired by the Swift song. There's also the "Watermelon Sugar" cocktail, inspired by a Styles song. The party is free to attend and goes from noon to 5 p.m.Tempe's newest brewery is trading beer for cocktails for its Summer Mixology Series. The first of three classes takes place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Led by Hundred Mile mixologist Jami Lee, the class will teach attendees how to create three different tropical-inspired cocktails perfect for summer sipping. Tickets are available online and cost $35. They include the class, samples, three recipes and light appetizers.