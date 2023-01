Fill Your Weekend with Food, Beer, and Cocktails at These 4 Metro Phoenix Events

Lunch and Learn Saturday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 18

Whether you want to taste local beer, learn how to cook, or celebrate a favorite anime film, this weekend's food and drinks events have got you covered. Here are four things to do this weekend in metro Phoenix.Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will teach attendees how to make Polenta con Funghi e Salsiccia and Pollo Saporito at these January lunch-and-learn events. A green salad and homemade biscotti will also be served. The class is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a spot.Copper State Beer Festival, taking place at Riverview Park , has multiple ticket options for beer fanatics and casual fans alike. VIP tickets are $65 per person and include early entry at noon. "General admission plus" is $55 with a start time of 1 p.m. Regular general admission is $45 with entrance at 2 p.m., and it's $20 for designated drivers. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks, live music, and games like cornhole.Izakaya is a Japanese word that describes a spot for drinking, snacking, and being merry. Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix will be the place for all three during the Izakaya 2023 Spirited Away event, inspired by the 2011 anime film. General admission is $55 per person plus fees and includes 10 drink tickets to be used for cocktails, sake, and spirit tastings. Food and retail vendors will also be on the scene.Learn how to make classic cocktails from Butler's Easy bartender Rosemary Gee. Attendees will even get to shake and mix their own drinks plus ask any questions they may have. The two-hour class costs $30 per person plus fees.