Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend

October 13, 2022 6:30AM

Bacon makes everything better at Bacon A Fair.
The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun.

Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks events to fill your weekend from Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16.

click to enlarge
An 8-inch colossal doughnut you can really dig into.
Allison Young

Arizona State Fair

September 23 to October 30 (Thursdays through Sundays)
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road
602-252-6771
The Arizona State Fair started in September, and there are just a few more weekends left to get your fill of deep-fried foods, giant turkey legs, rides, and shows. The fair opens each weekend, from Thursday to Sunday, and this weekend's fun includes a livestock show, a rodeo, mariachi performances, and an arm wrestling competition among other wild and wacky fair activities. Among all the fried food available, make sure not to miss the colossal Texas Donut.

Lifetime Achievement Dinner

Friday, October 14
Wrigley Mansion
2501 East Telawa Trail
602-955-4079
Banner Health CEO and President Peter Fine is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his support of The Joy Bus over the years. The nonprofit was founded in 2011 by chef Jennifer Caraway to help deliver healthy meals to those struggling with cancer. The dinner will be held at the Wrigley Mansion from 5 to 10 p.m. and is open to the public, with food and drinks, live music, and an auction. Tickets are $150 per person.

click to enlarge
Get yourself a schnitzel and some bottled bier at Haus Murphy's.
Lauren Cusimano

Haus Murphy's Oktoberfest

5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-939-2480
October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29
There's no better place to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Valley than Glendale's classic German restaurant, Haus Murphy's. German-style food and drinks abound at this West Valley spot all year long, but for three weekends in October, the fun gets dialed up a notch. Listen to live music, taste seasonal imported German beers, and take in the sights and sounds of Germany from this Glendale biergarten. The celebrations take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. and reservations, made by phone, are recommended.

OktoberWest Festival

The Westin Kierland Resort
Saturday, October 15
While Oktoberfest typically celebrates German culture, music, and food, this new event is taking a decidedly different approach. The Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale is hosting OktoberWest, a country western-themed event complete with country music performances, line dances, a mechanical bull, and a bourbon-tasting garden. Beer will also be available along with snacks from local food trucks. Performers for the evening include Ashley Wineland, Mogollon Band, Donny Grubb, and fiddle player Patrick Clark. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and are available online. Proceeds benefit Phoenix-based nonprofit Friends of Freedom.
Phoenix New Times 10.13.2022

