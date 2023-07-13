Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these 3 Phoenix events

Whether you're in the mood to do a little shopping, enjoy some pastries, meet a celebrity chef or celebrate with Santa himself, upcoming Valley happenings have got you covered. Fill your weekend with food and fun at these three events taking place around metro Phoenix.
Bastille Day
Friday, July 14
Multiple Locations Bastille Day or French National Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison back in 1789. It's celebrated similarly to July 4, and both La Madeleine and Arcadia Farms Cafe are having events. La Madeleine will have a limited-time red, white and blue pastry that has blueberries, raspberries and whipped cream. Customers can also get a free French baguette with any purchase. Over at Arcadia Farms Cafe, enjoy a four-course meal with French wine pairings and cocktails. The dinner is $125 per person, not including the service fee and tax, and there are two seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.
Sip and Shop Summer Market Series
Saturday, July 15
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Hotel Valley Ho's summer market series is back, and this time there are celebrity chefs involved. "Restaurant: Impossible" star Robert Irvine is this month's guest and will be manning a demo station at the market. There will also be local purveyors selling their wares plus the chance to try six tastings of beer, wine and spirits and listen to live music. Attendees will also get a 20 percent discount to use at ZuZu within 30 days of the event.
Christmas in July Santa Appearance
Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16
1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa Throughout the month, Organ Stop Pizza is celebrating Christmas in July and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus will make a special appearance. The event raises money for United Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food, or donate $2 and receive 10 percent off their bill. Throughout July, the organ tunes are interspersed with Christmas music and two sparkling Christmas trees rival the giant disco ball that spins above customers enjoying pizza and a show.
