Navigation
Support Us
Search

Events

Phoenix food events to fill your weekend

Beat the heat this weekend by celebrating Christmas in July, sipping a cold cocktail or taking a dip in the pool.
July 27, 2023
Santa and his helper will hand out coloring books and candy canes and take photos with families each weekend at Organ Stop Pizza.
Santa and his helper will hand out coloring books and candy canes and take photos with families each weekend at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan
Share this:
While this lengthy heatwave continues to scorch the city, local restaurants and bars around Phoenix are finding ways to help you beat the heat. This weekend, celebrate like it's December at multiple Christmas in July events or cool down with a cocktail and a splash in the pool at Found:RE Phoenix. Here are four food and drink-centered events to fill your weekend.

click to enlarge
Pretend it's Christmas with Six Byrd Cider Taproom's five-day extravaganza.
Flickr/ACES | Margaret Barse

Christmas In July at Six Byrd Cider

Tuesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 29
3619 E. Indian School Road
Six Byrd Cider Taproom is getting into the Christmas spirit a bit early. Dress in your most festive holiday attire and head to the taproom for fun activities, an ugly sweater contest, Christmas cookies, special cider releases and more.

click to enlarge
Brett Valliant plays a mixed set of Christmas tunes and song requests at Organ Stop Pizza.
Tirion Boan

Christmas in July Santa Appearance

Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30
1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
Throughout the month, Organ Stop Pizza has been celebrating Christmas in July and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus makes a special appearance. This weekend is your last chance to take part in the festivities. The event raises money for United Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food, or donate $2 and receive 10 percent off their bill. During the event, the organ tunes are interspersed with Christmas music and two sparkling Christmas trees rival the giant disco ball that spins above customers enjoying pizza and a show.

click to enlarge
Britney fans, rejoice. This pool party is for you.
Randee St. Nicolas

Britney vs. Xtina

Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
Found:RE Phoenix is putting on a summer pool party series with music from some of the most famous pop singers of the last few decades. July is all about pop princess Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, former "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" cast mates and supposed frenemies. The drinks go along with the theme, of course. There's the "It's Britney B*tch" for $15 and the "Genie in the Bottle," a bottle of Vevue for $79. The party goes from noon to 5 p.m.

click to enlarge
Be a wizard for the day at a grand birthday party for Harry Potter.
Warner Bros.

Harry Potter Birthday Party

Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
"The Boy Who Lived" aka Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 29 in the books, and in his honor, Found:RE Phoenix and Match Market and Bar have put together a perfect five-course meal. There's the first course of Veritaserum or watermelon gazpacho with cucumber caviar and mint foam followed by Gillyweed, a seaweed salad, sweet plum dressing and tobiko. The third course is Beguiling Bubbles or grapefruit gel, ginger sugar and champagne bubbles while course four Reducto is a mini Weasley's Sunday roast, mini Yorkshire pudding, pan jus and roasted tomato. Last is the Happy Birthday Harry Butterbeer Cake with spiced Italian buttercream. Guests should wear their favorite themed clothing, and the cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at ti[email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

Durant's sells first-rate nostalgia and mediocre food. Is that enough?

Reviews

Durant's sells first-rate nostalgia and mediocre food. Is that enough?

By Dominic Armato
For the owners of Proof Bread, opening a second bakery ‘feels like healing’

Food & Drink News

For the owners of Proof Bread, opening a second bakery ‘feels like healing’

By Sara Crocker
6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

Food & Drink News

6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

By Sara Crocker
Long-awaited cocktail bar Bourbon & Bones officially opens at Chase Field

Cocktails

Long-awaited cocktail bar Bourbon & Bones officially opens at Chase Field

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation