Phoenix food events to fill your weekend

Christmas In July at Six Byrd Cider
Tuesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 29
3619 E. Indian School Road
Six Byrd Cider Taproom is getting into the Christmas spirit a bit early. Dress in your most festive holiday attire and head to the taproom for fun activities, an ugly sweater contest, Christmas cookies, special cider releases and more.
Christmas in July Santa Appearance
Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30
1149 E. Southern Ave., MesaThroughout the month, Organ Stop Pizza has been celebrating Christmas in July and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus makes a special appearance. This weekend is your last chance to take part in the festivities. The event raises money for United Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food, or donate $2 and receive 10 percent off their bill. During the event, the organ tunes are interspersed with Christmas music and two sparkling Christmas trees rival the giant disco ball that spins above customers enjoying pizza and a show.
Britney vs. Xtina
Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
Found:RE Phoenix is putting on a summer pool party series with music from some of the most famous pop singers of the last few decades. July is all about pop princess Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, former "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" cast mates and supposed frenemies. The drinks go along with the theme, of course. There's the "It's Britney B*tch" for $15 and the "Genie in the Bottle," a bottle of Vevue for $79. The party goes from noon to 5 p.m.
Harry Potter Birthday Party
Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
"The Boy Who Lived" aka Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 29 in the books, and in his honor, Found:RE Phoenix and Match Market and Bar have put together a perfect five-course meal. There's the first course of Veritaserum or watermelon gazpacho with cucumber caviar and mint foam followed by Gillyweed, a seaweed salad, sweet plum dressing and tobiko. The third course is Beguiling Bubbles or grapefruit gel, ginger sugar and champagne bubbles while course four Reducto is a mini Weasley's Sunday roast, mini Yorkshire pudding, pan jus and roasted tomato. Last is the Happy Birthday Harry Butterbeer Cake with spiced Italian buttercream. Guests should wear their favorite themed clothing, and the cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.