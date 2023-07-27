Phoenix food events to fill your weekend

click to enlarge Pretend it's Christmas with Six Byrd Cider Taproom's five-day extravaganza. Flickr/ACES | Margaret Barse Christmas In July at Six Byrd Cider

Tuesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 29

3619 E. Indian School Road



click to enlarge Brett Valliant plays a mixed set of Christmas tunes and song requests at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan Christmas in July Santa Appearance

Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

click to enlarge Britney fans, rejoice. This pool party is for you. Randee St. Nicolas Britney vs. Xtina

Saturday, July 29

1100 N. Central Ave.



click to enlarge Be a wizard for the day at a grand birthday party for Harry Potter. Warner Bros. Harry Potter Birthday Party

Saturday, July 29

1100 N. Central Ave.



While this lengthy heatwave continues to scorch the city, local restaurants and bars around Phoenix are finding ways to help you beat the heat. This weekend, celebrate like it's December at multiple Christmas in July events or cool down with a cocktail and a splash in the pool at Found:RE Phoenix. Here are four food and drink-centered events to fill your weekend.Six Byrd Cider Taproom is getting into the Christmas spirit a bit early. Dress in your most festive holiday attire and head to the taproom for fun activities, an ugly sweater contest, Christmas cookies, special cider releases and more.Throughout the month, Organ Stop Pizza has been celebrating Christmas in July and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus makes a special appearance. This weekend is your last chance to take part in the festivities. The event raises money for United Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food, or donate $2 and receive 10 percent off their bill. During the event, the organ tunes are interspersed with Christmas music and two sparkling Christmas trees rival the giant disco ball that spins above customers enjoying pizza and a show.Found:RE Phoenix is putting on a summer pool party series with music from some of the most famous pop singers of the last few decades. July is all about pop princess Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, former "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" cast mates and supposed frenemies. The drinks go along with the theme, of course. There's the "It's Britney B*tch" for $15 and the "Genie in the Bottle," a bottle of Vevue for $79. The party goes from noon to 5 p.m."The Boy Who Lived" aka Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 29 in the books, and in his honor, Found:RE Phoenix and Match Market and Bar have put together a perfect five-course meal. There's the first course of Veritaserum or watermelon gazpacho with cucumber caviar and mint foam followed by Gillyweed, a seaweed salad, sweet plum dressing and tobiko. The third course is Beguiling Bubbles or grapefruit gel, ginger sugar and champagne bubbles while course four Reducto is a mini Weasley's Sunday roast, mini Yorkshire pudding, pan jus and roasted tomato. Last is the Happy Birthday Harry Butterbeer Cake with spiced Italian buttercream. Guests should wear their favorite themed clothing, and the cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.