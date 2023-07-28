Navigation
Support Us
Search

Events

Over the heat? Start getting excited for these fall food festivals

Oktoberfest, pumpkin season and Arizona Restaurant Week are just around the corner.
July 28, 2023
Everyone loves pretzels, especially at Oktoberfest.
Everyone loves pretzels, especially at Oktoberfest. Jacob Tyler Dunn
Share this:
It's safe to say this summer's relentless heat has us all dreaming of fall. And event organizers are right there with us. As they're looking forward to Phoenix's peak event season, plans are falling into place for some of the Valley's premier food and drink festivals. Oktoberfests are on the horizon and pumpkin patches are more than just a daydream. Greek food, German food, pizza and Arizona-made spirits are all on the docket for the next few months. Here are seven upcoming events to get excited for this fall. 


Arizona Restaurant Week

September 8-17
Multiple Locations
Arizona Restaurant Week's second event of the year is coming up quick, with the fall itteration of the week of deals planned for mid-September. During the week, restaurants all around the Valley will offer menus for $33, $44 or $55, encouraging customers to try something new. A full list of this fall's participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus will be posted on the organization's website on August 21.

click to enlarge
Put on your lederhosen for the Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

September 30 - October 1
3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
In downtown Chandler, two local beer giants are teaming up for a grand Oktoberfest celebration. Pedal Haus Brewery and San Tan Brewing Co. are hosting a two-day festival packed with live music, games, family fun (kids under 6 are free), German food and of course, plenty of locally brewed beer.

click to enlarge
Dance groups will perform throughout the Phoenix Greek Festival weekend.
Sandy Meris

The Original Phoenix Greek Festival

October 6-8
1973 E. Maryland Ave.
After more than 60 years of celebrating, this year, the Original Phoenix Greek Festival is set to take place from October 6 through 8. The weekend will be packed with "the rich history, culture, and culinary delights of Greece" according to the festival's website. Head to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Maryland Avenue to taste the flavors of mousaka, pastitsio, dolmades and spanakopita. If you find something you love, stop by the Greek grocery market set up at the festival and grab some authentic ingredients to try and recreate the dishes at home.

click to enlarge
Cool down with a cold one at Four Peaks Oktoberfest.
Alexandra Gaspar

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

October 13-15
80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Every fall, revelers decked out in lederhosen descend on Tempe Beach Park for a weekend filled with beer, bratwurst and all things German. This fall, Four Peaks Oktoberfest is celebrating 50 years of partying with a three-day festival running from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. Throughout the weekend, there will be a packed schedule of events including a stein-holding contest, Cardinals watch party and fan-favorite dachshund races.

click to enlarge
Try not to lose your chili on the Hyper-Loop at the Pumpkin & Chili Party.
Schnepf Farms

Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party

October 5-28
24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
Gather up the family this October and head out to Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party. The pumpkin-filled fall festival runs for almost the full month, from October 5 to 28, meaning there's plenty of time to enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, rides, bands, dog shows, pig races and more. Enjoy a hot bowl of chili or pour it over a hot dog and get messy — after you take your family picture in the pumpkin patch of course.

click to enlarge
Pizza fanatics unite at Phoenix Pizza Festival.
Flargus

Phoenix Pizza Festival

November 11-12
1202 N. Third St.
Get cheesy and celebrate all things sliced at the Phoenix Pizza Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park. On November 11 and 12, around 20 of the Valley's best pizza makers will gather their ovens for a festival full of pies. The event will also have live bands, lawn games, beer and wine, local vendors and kids activities.

click to enlarge
Some of Arizona's best breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be in attendance at AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews.
AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews

November 18
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Fans of all things barreled, bottled or brewed gather each year at this annual festival. This fall, AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews is celebrating it's fifth year. More than 25 of Arizona's brewers, distillers and vintners will be on hand to serve samples of their beers, wines, spirits, seltzers and meads at Salt River Fields. If all that sipping works up an appetite, head to the local food trucks on hand.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at ti[email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

Durant's sells first-rate nostalgia and mediocre food. Is that enough?

Reviews

Durant's sells first-rate nostalgia and mediocre food. Is that enough?

By Dominic Armato
For the owners of Proof Bread, opening a second bakery ‘feels like healing’

Food & Drink News

For the owners of Proof Bread, opening a second bakery ‘feels like healing’

By Sara Crocker
Phoenix food events to fill your weekend

Events

Phoenix food events to fill your weekend

By Tirion Boan
6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

Food & Drink News

6 new bakeries around Phoenix to try soon

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation