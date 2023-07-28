Over the heat? Start getting excited for these fall food festivals

Arizona Restaurant Week
September 8-17
Multiple Locations Arizona Restaurant Week's second event of the year is coming up quick, with the fall itteration of the week of deals planned for mid-September. During the week, restaurants all around the Valley will offer menus for $33, $44 or $55, encouraging customers to try something new. A full list of this fall's participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus will be posted on the organization's website on August 21.
Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest
September 30 - October 1
3 S. Arizona Ave., ChandlerIn downtown Chandler, two local beer giants are teaming up for a grand Oktoberfest celebration. Pedal Haus Brewery and San Tan Brewing Co. are hosting a two-day festival packed with live music, games, family fun (kids under 6 are free), German food and of course, plenty of locally brewed beer.
The Original Phoenix Greek Festival
October 6-8
1973 E. Maryland Ave. After more than 60 years of celebrating, this year, the Original Phoenix Greek Festival is set to take place from October 6 through 8. The weekend will be packed with "the rich history, culture, and culinary delights of Greece" according to the festival's website. Head to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Maryland Avenue to taste the flavors of mousaka, pastitsio, dolmades and spanakopita. If you find something you love, stop by the Greek grocery market set up at the festival and grab some authentic ingredients to try and recreate the dishes at home.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
October 13-15
80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe Every fall, revelers decked out in lederhosen descend on Tempe Beach Park for a weekend filled with beer, bratwurst and all things German. This fall, Four Peaks Oktoberfest is celebrating 50 years of partying with a three-day festival running from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. Throughout the weekend, there will be a packed schedule of events including a stein-holding contest, Cardinals watch party and fan-favorite dachshund races.
Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party
October 5-28
24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek Gather up the family this October and head out to Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party. The pumpkin-filled fall festival runs for almost the full month, from October 5 to 28, meaning there's plenty of time to enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, rides, bands, dog shows, pig races and more. Enjoy a hot bowl of chili or pour it over a hot dog and get messy — after you take your family picture in the pumpkin patch of course.
Phoenix Pizza Festival
November 11-12
1202 N. Third St. Get cheesy and celebrate all things sliced at the Phoenix Pizza Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park. On November 11 and 12, around 20 of the Valley's best pizza makers will gather their ovens for a festival full of pies. The event will also have live bands, lawn games, beer and wine, local vendors and kids activities.
AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews
November 18
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale Fans of all things barreled, bottled or brewed gather each year at this annual festival. This fall, AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews is celebrating it's fifth year. More than 25 of Arizona's brewers, distillers and vintners will be on hand to serve samples of their beers, wines, spirits, seltzers and meads at Salt River Fields. If all that sipping works up an appetite, head to the local food trucks on hand.