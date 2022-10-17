Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey Stechnij from Superstition Farm in Mesa. During the fall months, Stechnij leads the pack with his own trucks, including SuperFarm SuperTruck, which serves farm-to-fork Mexican-inspired fare.
The number of trucks slinging excellent food in Phoenix has grown enormously since Stechnij started in the food truck business just over ten years ago.
"There were only seven gourmet trucks in the whole valley," he says. "Now there are about 150 of them."
And nowadays, many of them trek into Stechnij's AZ Feastivals, including the Chimmichurri Argentina Grill which serves Buenos Aires-style empanadas, Freedom Drinks, and Rice Boss on a recent weekend.
"Every week, they rotate," Stechnij says.
"I put the seating back to communal a few months ago," Stechnij says. "I generally put four tables together so that you have at least three families. It's been a great icebreaker."
At SuperFarm SuperTruck, Stechnij serves carne asada fries in a to-go cardboard box filled to the top. The dish includes hot fries topped with a hearty portion of thinly sliced steak, which Stechnij marinates the night prior. He then finishes the concoction with pico de gallo and cheese. Stechnij and his assistant make the pico de gallo from scratch with chopped tomatoes, onion, and serrano peppers, seasoned with salt, cilantro, and lime juice.
"Then we top it with our epic chipotle aioli sauce," Stechnij says. "We believe the color pops and presentation are just as important as quality ingredients."
The texture of the marinated, tender beef compliments the crunchy fries. The creamy chipotle aioli, Stechnij's secret sauce, brings a bold kick. A squeeze of lime punches up the acidity and brings out the flavors even more. For $12, this will easily feed two.
The truck is named after Superstition Farm, where Stechnij is referred to as Farmer Casey. Many of the ingredients he uses in the truck are plucked from the vegetable gardens, completing the farm-to-picnic table journey.
"I started AZ Feastivals so I could have a home for my trucks," Stechnij says. "The open seating, the live music, the vibrant trucks, and the rotating menus have made it the go-to choice for thousands each week. It's been a blessing."
AZ Feastivals
Every Friday 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Check social media for updated truck schedules.