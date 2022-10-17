Support Us

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

October 17, 2022 6:30AM

A hefty portion of carne asada fries from SuperFarm SuperTruck.
As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels.

One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey Stechnij from Superstition Farm in Mesa. During the fall months, Stechnij leads the pack with his own trucks, including SuperFarm SuperTruck, which serves farm-to-fork Mexican-inspired fare.

click to enlarge
SuperFarm Supertruck serves farm-to-fork Mexican-inspired fare.
On Friday evenings, fans looking for food trucks have two Feastival options. Up to 25 food trucks connect at the Queen Creek Library parking lot and another group gathers at 1225 North Gilbert Road at the Sam's Club parking lot. On Saturdays, they meet at Pioneer Park in Mesa.

The number of trucks slinging excellent food in Phoenix has grown enormously since Stechnij started in the food truck business just over ten years ago.

"There were only seven gourmet trucks in the whole valley," he says. "Now there are about 150 of them."

And nowadays, many of them trek into Stechnij's AZ Feastivals, including the Chimmichurri Argentina Grill which serves Buenos Aires-style empanadas, Freedom Drinks, and Rice Boss on a recent weekend.

"Every week, they rotate," Stechnij says.

click to enlarge
Folks seek out food truck gatherings around town.
At Pioneer Park, less than a mile east of downtown Mesa, lights wrap around the trees and hang throughout the park lighting up the food truck event and creating the atmosphere of a nighttime market. Sometimes non-food vendors pull up with their trucks and trailers and open up shop. But most customers are there for the food.

"I put the seating back to communal a few months ago," Stechnij says. "I generally put four tables together so that you have at least three families. It's been a great icebreaker."

At SuperFarm SuperTruck, Stechnij serves carne asada fries in a to-go cardboard box filled to the top. The dish includes hot fries topped with a hearty portion of thinly sliced steak, which Stechnij marinates the night prior. He then finishes the concoction with pico de gallo and cheese. Stechnij and his assistant make the pico de gallo from scratch with chopped tomatoes, onion, and serrano peppers, seasoned with salt, cilantro, and lime juice.

"Then we top it with our epic chipotle aioli sauce," Stechnij says. "We believe the color pops and presentation are just as important as quality ingredients."

The texture of the marinated, tender beef compliments the crunchy fries. The creamy chipotle aioli, Stechnij's secret sauce, brings a bold kick. A squeeze of lime punches up the acidity and brings out the flavors even more.  For $12, this will easily feed two.

click to enlarge
The Clucking Queso is stuffed with slow-roasted chicken, cheddar jack cheese, and Hatch green chiles.
Next on the menu is the Clucking Queso, a stacked chicken quesadilla. Stechnij and his chef slowly roast the chicken and then pack it, along with cheddar jack cheese and Hatch green chiles, into a 12-inch tortilla. Once on the grill, the chef quickly opens the melty cheese pocket and adds a sprinkle of fresh pico de gallo. Don't forget to grab a water when eating this treat, as the Hatch green chiles pack a spicy punch.

The truck is named after Superstition Farm, where Stechnij is referred to as Farmer Casey. Many of the ingredients he uses in the truck are plucked from the vegetable gardens, completing the farm-to-picnic table journey.

"I started AZ Feastivals so I could have a home for my trucks," Stechnij says. "The open seating, the live music, the vibrant trucks, and the rotating menus have made it the go-to choice for thousands each week. It's been a blessing."

AZ Feastivals

Every Friday 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Check social media for updated truck schedules.

Gilbert Sam's Club Gathering

1225 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Queen Creek Library Gathering

21802 South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

Mesa Pioneer Park Gathering

526 East Main Street, Mesa
