Aaron Chamberlin's New 'Modern Southwestern' Eatery Opens on August 27

Aaron Chamberlin will open Ghost Ranch, his third restaurant of 2018, on August 27. In many ways, Ghost Ranch appears to be a natural step or two in an evolution that most recently counted Taco Chelo.
Chamberlin recently sold his erstwhile flagship, St. Francis. Today, he oversees Phoenix Public Market Cafe, Tempe Public Market Cafe, Taco Chelo, and now Ghost Ranch.
According to Chamberlin's team, the south Tempe restaurant will serve "Modern Southwestern" food. "Ghost Ranch," says the restaurant's website, "is a modern restaurant bringing the untamed flavors of the Southwest to South Tempe."
Specifically, the food and drink that Chamberlin and his crew serve will mine the culinary traditions of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and northern parts of Mexico.
Early versions of the menu look intriguing. A section of taco platters contains chile Colorado, mesquite-grilled swordfish, and mesquite-grilled steak. There are three kinds of enchiladas, chiles rellenos, and main dishes called "plato vegano" and "Aztec cake." A wood-burning grill will touch some of the food, including steaks with chamayo sauce and trout.
Rene and Andrade and Roberto Centeno, both from Nogales, Mexico, but more recently of various Valley kitchens, will be bringing their culinary chops to Ghost Ranch.
Ghost Ranch seats 60 in the dining room and eight at the bar. The interior has been designed by Kaiserworks and Gennaro Garcia, the latter notable for his breathtaking work in Taco Chelo.
Ghost Ranch looks to be one of the glitziest openings of this summer/fall.
Ghost Ranch. 1006 East Warner Road, Tempe; 480-474-4328.
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 pm..
