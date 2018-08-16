Aaron Chamberlin's New 'Modern Southwestern' Eatery Opens on August 27

Aaron Chamberlin will open Ghost Ranch, his third restaurant of 2018, on August 27. In many ways, Ghost Ranch appears to be a natural step or two in an evolution that most recently counted Taco Chelo.

Chamberlin recently sold his erstwhile flagship, St. Francis. Today, he oversees Phoenix Public Market Cafe, Tempe Public Market Cafe, Taco Chelo, and now Ghost Ranch.

According to Chamberlin's team, the south Tempe restaurant will serve "Modern Southwestern" food. "Ghost Ranch," says the restaurant's website, "is a modern restaurant bringing the untamed flavors of the Southwest to South Tempe."