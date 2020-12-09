 
| Cocktails |

7 Places for Holiday-Themed Cocktails in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | December 9, 2020 | 6:00am
The Sippin’ Santa pop-up is back, Santa baby.EXPAND
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
We don’t have to tell you drinking and the holidays are often synonymous, whether that be a fact for stress relief reasons or because the season brings out some majorly imaginative cocktails. Let’s focus on the latter reason to keep things positive.

Here are seven spots for holiday cocktails around the Valley this season.

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 West Jefferson Street


Bitter & Twisted’s Sippin’ Santa pop-up is back, Santa baby. From now till December 26, the tiki-themed holiday drink menu offers orders like the North Pole Punch, the Parrot in a Pear Tree, and the extra-tiki-y Kaloka Colada. And for last-minute gifts (or treats for yourself) some of these drinks come with collectible barware and tiki mugs for purchase.

The Christmas Carol Barrel served during Miracle at Floor 13.EXPAND
Miracle

Floor 13

15 East Monroe Street


Miracle, a cocktail bar concept that pops up in various cities around the holidays, has set up [Santa’s Work] shop at Floor 13 atop the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Phoenix. Cocktails on the Miracle at Floor 13 menu range from $10 to $20 and include the Fruitcake Flip (brandy, rum, amaretto, cherry bitters, whole egg, and, obviously, fruitcake) and the Bad Santa (mulled red wine, port, orange liqueur, and just “Christmas spices”).

Get nicely toasted with the Sleigh Rye cocktail.EXPAND
Hula’s Modern Tiki

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations


Hula’s Modern Tiki’s Hula-Days cocktails are available now through December 31, meaning there’s plenty of time to nab a caramel-heavy Little Cindy Lou Who ($12), the scorched-marshmallow garnished Sleigh Rye ($12), and the perfectly named Rum Rum Reindeer ($12). What’s more, Hula’s separate cocktail lounge, Hula’s Captain Cabin neighboring the Uptown location, is offering additional drinks, like the gin-spiked I Won’t Be Home for Christmas ($12).

A dessert-themed martini flight from Kelly's.EXPAND
Kelly's at SouthBridge

Kelly's at SouthBridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale


From now till January 1, Kelly's at SouthBridge near the Scottsdale Waterfront is serving a limited-edition martini flight inspired by popular holiday desserts. Think Kelly's Pumpkin Spice Martini, Espresso Martini, and a Strawberry White Chocolate Martini for $35 a flight.

The Winter Hearth a.k.a. the Foyer D’hiver in French at Zinqué.EXPAND
Zinqué

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard., #110, Scottsdale


Park yourself on that Zinqué patio and order over the Winter Hearth (also known as the Foyer D’hiver in French). This $12 cocktail is comprised of rum, pumpkin spice liquor, vanilla, Amaro Noniño, Frangelico, and spiced pear — but the whole thing is apparently reminiscent of eggnog. This drink is on the menu till December 31.

The Frosty’s Pop-Up Bar at Blue Hound is happening now.EXPAND
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street


Holiday pop-ups aren’t done popping up just yet. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is hosting the Frosty’s Pop-Up Bar at Blue Hound from now through Christmas Day. This Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar has everything — holiday décor, festive-feeling small plates, a vinyl DJ, and $16 cocktails. Think Santa’s Little Helper (Tito’s Vodka, St-Germain liqueur, Pimm’s, and rosemary) and The Red Nose (spiced rum, mulled wine, lemon, and some fizzy Cava).

The Salted Caramel Apple Cocktail from PCG.EXPAND
Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street


Set in the Madison neighborhood in Uptown, Phoenix City Grille is offering a couple cocktails ideal for holiday time. The Harvest Apple Sangria ($9) is apple cider, apricot liqueur, orange juice, agave lemon sour, simple syrup, white wine, club soda, and a spritz of 7Up. It’s served in a wine glass spruced up with cranberries and an apple slice. Next, the Salted Caramel Apple Cocktail ($11) is both Crown Royal Apple and Crown Royal Salted Caramel whiskeys, lemon juice, and ginger ale. What’s more, the rocks glass is rimmed with caramel and salt.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

