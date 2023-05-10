This Outback Steakhouse manager won a top local food award. Meet Joey Carzo

click to enlarge A trophy in the shape of a pineapple, the international symbol for hospitality, and $500 were presented to Joey Carzo of Outback Steakhouse at the Foodist Awards. Joey Carzo

“They did it behind my back, which is really hard to do because I usually know what’s going on all the time. My mom even got in on it. The way the word got out was amazing. I had 82 nominations.”



Some of the comments included: “Joey always puts his guests and employees first,” "Joey brings a positive attitude & work ethic to our store which is contagious" and “He is amazing. Everything about him."

click to enlarge Over 80 colleagues and customers nominated Joey Carzo of Outback Steakhouse in Surprise for the Foodist Awards' restaurant manager of the year from the Arizona Restaurant Association. Joey Carzo