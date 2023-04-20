Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Baked Goods

Ramadan Ends With Eid al-Fitr. Try These Handmade Desserts to Celebrate the Festival of Sweets

April 20, 2023 7:30AM

Deena Alsadi makes atayef, an empanada-like dessert stuffed with sweet cheese, deep-fried, and covered in syrup. It's the most popular dessert at Princess Market during the month of Ramadan.
Deena Alsadi makes atayef, an empanada-like dessert stuffed with sweet cheese, deep-fried, and covered in syrup. It's the most popular dessert at Princess Market during the month of Ramadan. Sara Crocker
Ramadan has been a little different for Noor Alsadi this year, as it's the first with his wife, Amirah Rafati. The couple, who along with Noor’s sister, Deena Alsadi, run Mesa’s Princess Market & Deli, married 10 days before the Islamic holy month began.

They’ve been busy ever since, opening Princess Pita, a new fast-casual restaurant in Tempe, which they hope will bring the Mediterranean menu from their Mesa market to more customers. In Mesa, the original location also sells international grocery items and halal meats.

click to enlarge
Deena Alsadi, her brother Noor Alsadi, and his wife Amirah Rafati run Princess Market and the new fast-casual restaurant Princess Pita.
Sara Crocker
During the month of Ramadan, the market offers buffets three nights a week for iftar – the meal after sundown when Muslims break their daily fast – and makes labor-intensive desserts that are only served this time of year. The month of fasting culminates with a celebration on Eid al-Fitr, which begins on Friday, April 21.

Also called the “festival of breaking fast” or the “festival of sweets,” Eid marks the conclusion of the spiritual month, says Islamic Community Center of Phoenix President Usama Shami.

“Everything begins with a prayer, even the celebration starts with a prayer," Shami says, noting that the mosque will attract about 4,000 people for the three Eid prayers that will be held starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Following that, people often go out to eat or to visit family, and share sweets to mark the occasion.

“Sweets have always been part of Eid celebration," Shami says. “Being deprived of a lot of food during Ramadan, people probably always think about any food, and sweets give a lot of energy."

Noor and Rafati echoed that sentiment, noting that after fasting, sweets can be something to look forward to.

“We really bring out all the cookies and the sweets and desserts during (this) time of year,” Rafati says.

click to enlarge
Maamoul cookies are a traditional way to break one's fast on the morning of Eid al-Fitr, Princess Market owner Noor Alsadi says.
Princess Market and Deli
Desserts eaten to celebrate Eid can vary. Restaurants and markets throughout the Valley have been prepping desserts during the month of Ramadan and to gear up for the final celebration.

Tempe restaurant Haji-Baba will make extra trays of baklava and give out candy, while Phoenix's Hana House will build a sweets display to celebrate Eid.

At Princess Market, the owners make desserts from passed-down family recipes. Here are three to try.

Maamoul

This shortbread cookie is made from semolina flour, stuffed with date paste or nuts, and topped with powdered sugar.

Maamoul cookies are used to greet guests, Shami says. Most people make them the night before Eid.

“At the end of Ramadan and the end of our fasting, that’s how we celebrate,” Rafati says.

Noor says his family will eat a cookie on the morning of Eid, instead of the traditional date or water used to break the fast during the rest of the month of Ramadan.

click to enlarge
Atayef is made of a pancake-like shell that is stuffed with sweet cheese or walnuts, deep fried, and covered in syrup. The labor-intensive dessert is Princess Market's most popular during the month of Ramadan.
Sara Crocker

Atayef

This empanada-like dessert starts with a semolina-based, thin batter, which Deena cooks on a flat top. She then stuffs the pancake-like shell with sweet cheese or walnuts. After the edges are pinched to enclose the fillings, the atayef is deep-fried and then covered in syrup, served with a sprinkling of pistachios on top.

While Deena works with precision, making about 120 a day during Ramadan, Noor notes it’s a challenging dessert to make. The market often receives calls from people asking to purchase the pancakes premade. While that's not on offer, people can preorder the finished dessert. The atayef are also part of the iftar buffets, and draw a dedicated crowd, the owners say.

“The atayef is definitely our most popular Ramadan sweet,” Rafati says.

Kunafeh

click to enlarge
Kunafeh, a layered dessert, is made with phyllo and cheese, the blend of which is a family secret.
Princess Market and Deli
A layered dessert, kunafeh is made of sweet, stretchy cheese and shredded phyllo that is dyed red. Some eat the Middle Eastern dessert year-round, but Princess Market saves it for the month of Ramadan.

While the ingredients are simple, Noor says the layering technique and the blend of cheeses – theirs is a family secret – is what makes it a standout.

“That combination of cheeses will give a stretch to it,” he says. “That’s where most of the secret lies, is in the mix of cheese. No two people make it the same.”

In addition to these desserts, Princess Market also bakes desserts year-round including baklava stuffed with walnuts, pistachios, or cashews, and namura, a coconut semolina cake.

Thinking about this season of Ramadan, which has brought many new things for him and his family, Noor says, “Ramadan just makes you thankful for everything. It makes you realize every morsel of food, every drop of water, is a gift.”

Princess Market and Deli

2620 West Broadway Road, Mesa
480-894-1499

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation