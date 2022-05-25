Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Wine

Celebrate National Wine Day at These Valley Taprooms

May 25, 2022 7:00AM

BlackSheep Wine Bar is a welcome addition to downtown Chandler.
BlackSheep Wine Bar is a welcome addition to downtown Chandler. Allison Trebacz

National Wine Day is May 25 and this year, we’re celebrating from a wine bar.

Unlike tasting rooms, wine bars aren’t tied to any particular winery. Therefore, they can provide more options for new and seasoned wine enthusiasts.

For those who are looking to please a group, several new spots have opened in the last year that also double as beer taprooms so those non-wine lovers in our lives don’t have to grimace through another Pinot Grigio.

Here are eight excellent options for celebrating this wine-filled holiday.

BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant

98 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-912-1212
blacksheep.wine
New to Chandler, BlackSheep isn’t your typical wine bar. Sure, there are some comfortable couches, an Italian-inspired menu, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar but this spot celebrates rebellion.

It’s painted black and has a complete cocktail program. "Rebel hours" stretch from open until 7 p.m. and include discounts on wine. White and red $5 house blends are always on the menu and a rotating list of by-the-glass sips goes up to $13. If a bottle better suits the evening, BlackSheep has more than 50 available starting at $28.

click to enlarge Rift Wine and Tap feels like any other (great) taproom in the valley. Long tables, plenty of taps, and neighborhood vibes all the way around. But the wine selection is superior. Even if you think you know what wine you want, don't order anything until you talk to the staff about their recommendations — if you're lucky, the owners will impart their wine wisdom on you. - ALLISON TREBACZ
Rift Wine and Tap feels like any other (great) taproom in the valley. Long tables, plenty of taps, and neighborhood vibes all the way around. But the wine selection is superior. Even if you think you know what wine you want, don't order anything until you talk to the staff about their recommendations — if you're lucky, the owners will impart their wine wisdom on you.
Allison Trebacz

Rift Wine and Tap

431 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-758-5111
riftbaraz.com
Don’t let the casual taproom vibes of Rift Wine Bar fool you; this neighborhood spot is the brainchild of local sommeliers and beverage experts Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins. They know wine so well that the corner of the taproom, by the wine cellar, is a recording studio for their weekly wine podcast “Spilling the Truth."

For beer fans, 25 options are available on tap and there's a couple hundred cans in the fridge.

Rift is just south of Old Town Scottsdale and just north of Tempe. It dips into the vibes and tastes of both, with its curated wine selection and casual atmosphere. By-the-glass options are presented on a clipboard at each table and range from $9 to $15. Bottles start at $18. For those who work up an appetite, check outside for Rift's rotating parade of food trucks.

click to enlarge With comfy chairs, carb-based bites like bruschetta and burrata and an extensive wine list, Peacock Wine Bar checks all the boxes. - ALLISON TREBACZ
With comfy chairs, carb-based bites like bruschetta and burrata and an extensive wine list, Peacock Wine Bar checks all the boxes.
Allison Trebacz

Peacock Wine Bar

1525 North Gilbert Road, C108, Gilbert
480-590-1586
peacockwinebar.com
Peacock Wine Bar is a hidden gem. Just a few minutes from the heart of downtown Gilbert, nestled in a strip mall between a float spa and a pool bar, it’s easy to overlook. But when you walk inside, you’re transported. Velvet chairs, a purple wall, and white feathered lamps decorate the space.

The wine list is approachable, well-curated, and has everything you could want, including some wildly named wines like “Dragon’s Blood Shiraz” or “Three Men in a Tub with A Duck Red Blend."

Glasses range from $8 to $15, and bottles start at $28. Explore the menu through wine flights and a daily happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes $2 off wine.

On National Wine Day at 5:30 p.m., Peacock will host a wine class about Spain and Portugal.

click to enlarge GenuWine is a quiet spot in downtown Phoenix with 24 self-serve wine taps. - ALLISON TREBACZ
GenuWine is a quiet spot in downtown Phoenix with 24 self-serve wine taps.
Allison Trebacz

GenuWine Arizona

888 North First Avenue, #101
602-682-7494
genuwinearizona.com
Self-service isn’t for everyone, but the laid-back, cozy atmosphere at GenuWine keeps us coming back.

The owners of GenuWine have worked hard to feature a notable variety of local wines with international options sprinkled in.

Patrons can pour themselves a glass from the smart wine taps and choose between one, three, and five ounces. One ounce ranges from $2 to $4, and a full glass starts at $7.

GenuWine has 24 wine taps available. Remembering that a standard bottle of wine includes 25.4 ounces, one-ounce pours can get you a long way toward trying all of the options. Just make sure you have a safe ride home. This wine bar also serves a snack menu with beer cheese pretzels and a build-your-own cheese board to continue the fully customizable theme.

click to enlarge The Living Room is an enchanting place to lounge with a glass of wine or a good cocktail. - ALLISON TREBACZ
The Living Room is an enchanting place to lounge with a glass of wine or a good cocktail.
Allison Trebacz

The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge

Multiple Locations
livingroomwinebar.com
We love the Living Room Wine Cafe for its casual vibes, elevated patio lined with orange curtains, and a flatbread menu that comes in clutch at happy hour.

The wine menu rotates occasionally but always delivers. It's an even mix of national and international wine. If you can't decide, flights are always available. Glasses of wine range from $8 to $15 for 6 ounce pours and $12 to $22 for 10 ounce pours.

Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and features $2 off glasses of wine. And, only at the Living Room can you have a chilled rosé and donut holes injected with Bavarian cream.

Timo Wine Bar

8801 North Central Avenue, #104
602-354-3846
timocentral.com
Drink wine underneath the palo verde (now that they’ve stopped blooming) and string lights on the picturesque patio of Timo Wine Bar. The best part is that the smell of the wood fire ovens wafting through if the wind hits just right. Timo has an entirely rustic kitchen, which means everything cooks on the wood fire. And once you add a good glass to the equation, there is nothing else you need on National Wine Day.

The wine list is international and provides plenty of top-tier options. By-the-glass wines range from $9 to $16, with bottles starting at $34. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., and features discounted wine and appetizers including the bruschetta, certain salads, and spinach artichoke dip.

Sorso Wine Room

15323 North Scottsdale Road, #150, Scottsdale
480-951-4344
sorsowineroom.com
Are options what you want? Sorso Wine Room at Scottsdale Quarter has 125 wines available, with 32 of those poured via a self-serve system like GenuWine.

By-the-glass options range from $10 to $24, and bottles start at $40. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., and includes discounts on bottles and glasses of house wine. Sorso has a modern vibe with old-world touch and a full menu that includes bruschetta, sandwiches, and flatbreads.

Postino WineCafe

Multiple Locations
postinowinecafe.com
There’s a reason Postino makes every wine list – they haven’t stopped doing what they do best. They are known for an approachable wine menu, great indoor and outdoor space, and good food.

Wine pairs perfectly with cheese and bread, and the Postino bruschetta board has never let me down. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the $5 ’til 5 happy hour that they have every day on every glass of wine. After happy hour, glasses range from $10 to $12, with bottles sold for $35.


KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
EAT Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation