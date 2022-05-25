Celebrate National Wine Day at These Valley Taprooms

National Wine Day is May 25 and this year, we’re celebrating from a wine bar.
Unlike tasting rooms, wine bars aren’t tied to any particular winery. Therefore, they can provide more options for new and seasoned wine enthusiasts.
For those who are looking to please a group, several new spots have opened in the last year that also double as beer taprooms so those non-wine lovers in our lives don’t have to grimace through another Pinot Grigio.
Here are eight excellent options for celebrating this wine-filled holiday.
BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant
98 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-912-1212
blacksheep.wineNew to Chandler, BlackSheep isn’t your typical wine bar. Sure, there are some comfortable couches, an Italian-inspired menu, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar but this spot celebrates rebellion.
It’s painted black and has a complete cocktail program. "Rebel hours" stretch from open until 7 p.m. and include discounts on wine. White and red $5 house blends are always on the menu and a rotating list of by-the-glass sips goes up to $13. If a bottle better suits the evening, BlackSheep has more than 50 available starting at $28.
Rift Wine and Tap
431 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-758-5111
riftbaraz.comDon’t let the casual taproom vibes of Rift Wine Bar fool you; this neighborhood spot is the brainchild of local sommeliers and beverage experts Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins. They know wine so well that the corner of the taproom, by the wine cellar, is a recording studio for their weekly wine podcast “Spilling the Truth."
For beer fans, 25 options are available on tap and there's a couple hundred cans in the fridge.
Rift is just south of Old Town Scottsdale and just north of Tempe. It dips into the vibes and tastes of both, with its curated wine selection and casual atmosphere. By-the-glass options are presented on a clipboard at each table and range from $9 to $15. Bottles start at $18. For those who work up an appetite, check outside for Rift's rotating parade of food trucks.
Peacock Wine Bar
1525 North Gilbert Road, C108, Gilbert
480-590-1586
peacockwinebar.comPeacock Wine Bar is a hidden gem. Just a few minutes from the heart of downtown Gilbert, nestled in a strip mall between a float spa and a pool bar, it’s easy to overlook. But when you walk inside, you’re transported. Velvet chairs, a purple wall, and white feathered lamps decorate the space.
The wine list is approachable, well-curated, and has everything you could want, including some wildly named wines like “Dragon’s Blood Shiraz” or “Three Men in a Tub with A Duck Red Blend."
Glasses range from $8 to $15, and bottles start at $28. Explore the menu through wine flights and a daily happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes $2 off wine.
On National Wine Day at 5:30 p.m., Peacock will host a wine class about Spain and Portugal.
GenuWine Arizona
888 North First Avenue, #101
602-682-7494
genuwinearizona.comSelf-service isn’t for everyone, but the laid-back, cozy atmosphere at GenuWine keeps us coming back.
The owners of GenuWine have worked hard to feature a notable variety of local wines with international options sprinkled in.
Patrons can pour themselves a glass from the smart wine taps and choose between one, three, and five ounces. One ounce ranges from $2 to $4, and a full glass starts at $7.
GenuWine has 24 wine taps available. Remembering that a standard bottle of wine includes 25.4 ounces, one-ounce pours can get you a long way toward trying all of the options. Just make sure you have a safe ride home. This wine bar also serves a snack menu with beer cheese pretzels and a build-your-own cheese board to continue the fully customizable theme.
The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge
Multiple Locations
livingroomwinebar.comWe love the Living Room Wine Cafe for its casual vibes, elevated patio lined with orange curtains, and a flatbread menu that comes in clutch at happy hour.
The wine menu rotates occasionally but always delivers. It's an even mix of national and international wine. If you can't decide, flights are always available. Glasses of wine range from $8 to $15 for 6 ounce pours and $12 to $22 for 10 ounce pours.
Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and features $2 off glasses of wine. And, only at the Living Room can you have a chilled rosé and donut holes injected with Bavarian cream.
Timo Wine Bar
8801 North Central Avenue, #104
602-354-3846
timocentral.comDrink wine underneath the palo verde (now that they’ve stopped blooming) and string lights on the picturesque patio of Timo Wine Bar. The best part is that the smell of the wood fire ovens wafting through if the wind hits just right. Timo has an entirely rustic kitchen, which means everything cooks on the wood fire. And once you add a good glass to the equation, there is nothing else you need on National Wine Day.
The wine list is international and provides plenty of top-tier options. By-the-glass wines range from $9 to $16, with bottles starting at $34. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., and features discounted wine and appetizers including the bruschetta, certain salads, and spinach artichoke dip.
Sorso Wine Room15323 North Scottsdale Road, #150, Scottsdale
480-951-4344
sorsowineroom.comAre options what you want? Sorso Wine Room at Scottsdale Quarter has 125 wines available, with 32 of those poured via a self-serve system like GenuWine.
By-the-glass options range from $10 to $24, and bottles start at $40. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., and includes discounts on bottles and glasses of house wine. Sorso has a modern vibe with old-world touch and a full menu that includes bruschetta, sandwiches, and flatbreads.
Postino WineCafe
Multiple Locations
postinowinecafe.comThere’s a reason Postino makes every wine list – they haven’t stopped doing what they do best. They are known for an approachable wine menu, great indoor and outdoor space, and good food.
Wine pairs perfectly with cheese and bread, and the Postino bruschetta board has never let me down. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the $5 ’til 5 happy hour that they have every day on every glass of wine. After happy hour, glasses range from $10 to $12, with bottles sold for $35.