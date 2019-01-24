Where to Get Drinks, Dinner, and Dessert on National Peanut Butter Day

Today is National Peanut Butter Day, a day to celebrate one of the world's most versatile and delicious ingredients. Peanut butter isn't just something to slap between two slices of white bread, it's also a highly multifaceted component in baking and cooking.

If you're looking for a novel way to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day, you could just pick up a peanut butter sandwich — or you can try some of these fun alternatives available in the Valley.

EXPAND The Peanut Butter & Jealous cocktail. Courtesy of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Drinks — Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Multiple Locations

If you really want to raise a toast, pick up some Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. Skrewball is the brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Steven and Brittany Yeng, who started their foray into the whiskey world by infusing it at their San Diego restaurant, OB Noodle House. They decided to bottle lightning and distribute their whiskey in Arizona. This option also happens to be both vegan and gluten free.

It's now available at many Albertsons. Safeway, and liquor stores, plus Whiskey Row and El Hefe locations, and bars like Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub, Coach House in Scottsdale, Murphy's Law Irish Pub in Chandler, Charley's Place in Glendale, and many more. For a DIY cocktail night, check out their recipes — including the pretty pink Peanut Butter & Jealous.

Entree — Georgia Burger at Monkey Pants Bar & Grill

3223 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

If you've never had a burger smothered in peanut butter, then you are seriously missing out. At Monkey Pants, you can get just that with the Georgia Burger. Plus you can punch it up with some bacon or cheddar cheese. Monkey Pants also encourages their patrons to eat their way through the United States with their Burger Nation challenge. Who knows, you may be well on your way to becoming the proud new owner of a bottle of Pepto and a free shirt.

EXPAND Pasties, fresh from the oven. But what if they were PB&J pasties? Shelby Moore

Dessert — Peanut Butter and Jelly Pasty at Cornish Pasty Co.

Multiple Locations

Pick a location, and Cornish Pasty Co. has you covered if your tooth skews a little sweet. Their dessert Peanut Butter and Jelly Pasty is filled with peanut butter, bananas, and raspberry jelly — and you can top it off with ice cream or whipped cream. This pasty is super filling and perfect for sharing after chowing down on a more traditional option. It's also the perfect entree for someone who prefers their dessert for dinner.