White Castle opens third Valley location

The new restaurant is located on Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, between McDowell Road and Interstate 10. Members of the "Cravers Hall of Fame" gathered at the new restaurant at 8 a.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
This new location joins two others in the Valley. Arizona's first White Castle opened on Via de Ventura in Scottsdale in October 2019. The second location opened on Jewel Street in Tempe in late November 2023.
“The response of Cravers everywhere in the Valley of the Sun has been amazing through our first two openings in Arizona,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a news release.
The new 3,220-square-foot location created 50 jobs and features 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats and a double drive-thru.
The Ohio-based burger chain will offer its full menu of sliders and sides at the new restaurant and following the grand opening, it will serve customers from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.