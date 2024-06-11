 New Goodyear White Castle opens, third location in Phoenix area | Phoenix New Times
White Castle opens third Valley location

The Ohio-based burger chain brings its sliders and sides to the West Valley.
June 11, 2024
White Castle opened in Goodyear on Tuesday, expanding its footprint to three Valley locations.
The classic burger chain White Castle opened its third metro Phoenix location on Tuesday morning.

The new restaurant is located on Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, between McDowell Road and Interstate 10. Members of the "Cravers Hall of Fame" gathered at the new restaurant at 8 a.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

This new location joins two others in the Valley. Arizona's first White Castle opened on Via de Ventura in Scottsdale in October 2019. The second location opened on Jewel Street in Tempe in late November 2023.

“The response of Cravers everywhere in the Valley of the Sun has been amazing through our first two openings in Arizona,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a news release.

The new 3,220-square-foot location created 50 jobs and features 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats and a double drive-thru.

The Ohio-based burger chain will offer its full menu of sliders and sides at the new restaurant and following the grand opening, it will serve customers from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

White Castle

1420 N. Bullard Ave., Goodyear
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
