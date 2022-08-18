Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Nightlife

Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend In Metro Phoenix

August 18, 2022 9:32AM

Raise money for pets with Walter Station's Ale Wagger.
Raise money for pets with Walter Station's Ale Wagger. Courtesy of Walter Station
This weekend, metro Phoenix is ready to dine, drink, and raise money for a good cause. Complete with a nice Italian meal, a new restaurant and club's grand opening, and an afternoon of beer and dogs, here are three food and drink events to fill your weekend from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21.
click to enlarge
Head to the Queen Creek Olive Mill for a fancy Italian meal.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tavalo Dinner at Queen Creek Olive Mill

Thursday, August 18
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-361-9860
queencreekolivemill.com
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Tavolo Dinner is back, this time focused on Italy's Sardinia region. The five-course family-style meal will include dishes like ricotta tartlets, squid ink bucatini, suckling pig, and deconstructed cheesecakes. The event costs $124.99 per person, plus an optional $39.99 for wine pairings. It runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and reservations are required.
click to enlarge
The Classico Chicken Tinga Bowl at Anoche Cantina in Tempe.
Anoche Cantina

Anoche Cantina Grand Opening Weekend

Thursday, August 18 - Sunday, August 21
640 South Mill Avenue, B110, Tempe
813-995-7159
anochecantina.com
Tempe's newest restaurant and nightclub is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, lining up with the first weekend of the fall semester at ASU. Anoche Cantina replaces El Hefe, and will provide a similar concept for the Mill Avenue crowd. The space will function as a restaurant serving Mexican food during the day, and turn into a margarita-fueled nightclub in the evenings. The grand opening festivities start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 and will continue all weekend.

Ale Wagger Release Party at Walter Station

Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402
walterstation.beer
Walter Station Brewery is taking the concept of bringing your pup to the beer garden and dialing it up a notch. The brewery has created a beer dedicated to our four-legged friends. Aptly named the Ale Wagger, proceeds from this beer will benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona's largest and oldest no-kill animal shelter. Starting on August 20, the beer will be available at the brewery on tap and in cans. For every six pack and individual pint sold, Walter Station plans to donate $1 to the AAWL. To kick off the fundraiser, Walter Station is throwing a party on Saturday, with food, beer, and puppies on site. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.18.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation