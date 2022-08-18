Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend In Metro Phoenix

Tavalo Dinner at Queen Creek Olive Mill
Thursday, August 18
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-361-9860
queencreekolivemill.com Queen Creek Olive Mill's Tavolo Dinner is back, this time focused on Italy's Sardinia region. The five-course family-style meal will include dishes like ricotta tartlets, squid ink bucatini, suckling pig, and deconstructed cheesecakes. The event costs $124.99 per person, plus an optional $39.99 for wine pairings. It runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and reservations are required.
Anoche Cantina Grand Opening Weekend
Thursday, August 18 - Sunday, August 21
640 South Mill Avenue, B110, Tempe
813-995-7159
anochecantina.com Tempe's newest restaurant and nightclub is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, lining up with the first weekend of the fall semester at ASU. Anoche Cantina replaces El Hefe, and will provide a similar concept for the Mill Avenue crowd. The space will function as a restaurant serving Mexican food during the day, and turn into a margarita-fueled nightclub in the evenings. The grand opening festivities start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 and will continue all weekend.
Ale Wagger Release Party at Walter Station
Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402
walterstation.beer Walter Station Brewery is taking the concept of bringing your pup to the beer garden and dialing it up a notch. The brewery has created a beer dedicated to our four-legged friends. Aptly named the Ale Wagger, proceeds from this beer will benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona's largest and oldest no-kill animal shelter. Starting on August 20, the beer will be available at the brewery on tap and in cans. For every six pack and individual pint sold, Walter Station plans to donate $1 to the AAWL. To kick off the fundraiser, Walter Station is throwing a party on Saturday, with food, beer, and puppies on site.