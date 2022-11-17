Support Us

Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

November 17, 2022 8:53AM

The Sippin' Santa pop-up bar puts a tiki spin on Christmas.
The weekend before Thanksgiving is a busy one. Many will start their holiday travels, while others frantically spruce up their houses in time for family to arrive. But between the chaos, there might be time for a cocktail. If visitors are in town early, take them to Scottsdale's Museum of the West for a true taste of Arizona at the Native Edible Experience. And if you're in the mood for a little early Christmas shopping, the inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival allows for a sipping-and-shopping good time. Here are four events to fill your weekend with food, drinks, and fun.

click to enlarge
Miracle Bar is popping up at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar for a season of festive fun.
Holiday Cocktail Bars

Now through Christmas Eve
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor, 1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924
Floor 13 Rooftop Bar, 15 East Monroe Street
602-343-0006
This weekend marks the start of two of the most popular holiday pop-up bars in the Valley. Sippin' Santa, a tiki-inspired holiday extravaganza kicks off on November 15 at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor. Just a few blocks away, the classic Miracle Bar rolls up to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar starting on November 17. So this weekend is the first Saturday and Sunday chance to sip on all things Christmassy. The pop-up bars continue throughout the holiday season.

click to enlarge
Chef Marcellino will lead guests through an Italian cooking class.
Learn and Lunch Cooking Class

Saturday, November 19
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will demonstrate how to make Pasta e Fagioli, a hearty soup with pasta and beans. After, class attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh green salad and homemade biscotti. The cost is $75 a person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.

click to enlarge
A plate of food from a previous Arizona Native Edible Experience.
Arizona Native Edible Experience

Saturday, November 19
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
480-686-9539
Some of Arizona's top Native chefs will be crafting traditional and fusion food and cocktails at this event at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West. There will also be art, curated films, live performances, and a silent auction. General admission costs $40 plus fees.

click to enlarge
Carlson Creek will be represented at the Peoria Art and Wine Festival.
Peoria Art and Wine Festival

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20
Centennial Plaza Park
9875 North 85th Avenue, Peoria
623-773-7137
The inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival is coming to Centennial Plaza Park, hosted by the Wilcox Wine Country Partnership and benefiting Silver Lining Riding, an adaptive riding and horsemanship program. Sample wine from 15 of the state's best wineries, listen to live music, and enjoy art and craft vendors. Tickets cost $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. A beer tasting is also available. 
