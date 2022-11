Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

click to enlarge Miracle Bar is popping up at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar for a season of festive fun. Miracle Holiday Cocktail Bars

Now through Christmas Eve

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor, 1 West Jefferson Street

602-340-1924

Floor 13 Rooftop Bar, 15 East Monroe Street

602-343-0006

click to enlarge Chef Marcellino will lead guests through an Italian cooking class. Marcellino Ristorante Learn and Lunch Cooking Class

Saturday, November 19

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

480-990-9500

click to enlarge A plate of food from a previous Arizona Native Edible Experience. Halie Sutton Arizona Native Edible Experience

Saturday, November 19

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

480-686-9539

click to enlarge Carlson Creek will be represented at the Peoria Art and Wine Festival. Carlson Creek Vineyard Peoria Art and Wine Festival

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20

Centennial Plaza Park

9875 North 85th Avenue, Peoria

623-773-7137

The weekend before Thanksgiving is a busy one. Many will start their holiday travels, while others frantically spruce up their houses in time for family to arrive. But between the chaos, there might be time for a cocktail. If visitors are in town early, take them to Scottsdale's Museum of the West for a true taste of Arizona at the Native Edible Experience. And if you're in the mood for a little early Christmas shopping, the inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival allows for a sipping-and-shopping good time. Here are four events to fill your weekend with food, drinks, and fun.This weekend marks the start of two of the most popular holiday pop-up bars in the Valley. Sippin' Santa, a tiki-inspired holiday extravaganza kicks off on November 15 at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor . Just a few blocks away, the classic Miracle Bar rolls up to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar starting on November 17. So this weekend is the first Saturday and Sunday chance to sip on all things Christmassy. The pop-up bars continue throughout the holiday season.Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will demonstrate how to make Pasta e Fagioli, a hearty soup with pasta and beans. After, class attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh green salad and homemade biscotti. The cost is $75 a person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.Some of Arizona's top Native chefs will be crafting traditional and fusion food and cocktails at this event at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West . There will also be art, curated films, live performances, and a silent auction. General admission costs $40 plus fees.The inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival is coming to Centennial Plaza Park, hosted by the Wilcox Wine Country Partnership and benefiting Silver Lining Riding, an adaptive riding and horsemanship program. Sample wine from 15 of the state's best wineries, listen to live music, and enjoy art and craft vendors. Tickets cost $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. A beer tasting is also available.