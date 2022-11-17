Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Holiday Cocktail Bars
Now through Christmas Eve
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor, 1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924
Floor 13 Rooftop Bar, 15 East Monroe Street
602-343-0006 This weekend marks the start of two of the most popular holiday pop-up bars in the Valley. Sippin' Santa, a tiki-inspired holiday extravaganza kicks off on November 15 at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor. Just a few blocks away, the classic Miracle Bar rolls up to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar starting on November 17. So this weekend is the first Saturday and Sunday chance to sip on all things Christmassy. The pop-up bars continue throughout the holiday season.
Learn and Lunch Cooking Class
Saturday, November 19
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500 Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will demonstrate how to make Pasta e Fagioli, a hearty soup with pasta and beans. After, class attendees will enjoy the dish along with a fresh green salad and homemade biscotti. The cost is $75 a person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.
Arizona Native Edible Experience
Saturday, November 19
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
480-686-9539 Some of Arizona's top Native chefs will be crafting traditional and fusion food and cocktails at this event at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West. There will also be art, curated films, live performances, and a silent auction. General admission costs $40 plus fees.
Peoria Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20
Centennial Plaza Park
9875 North 85th Avenue, Peoria
623-773-7137 The inaugural Peoria Art and Wine Festival is coming to Centennial Plaza Park, hosted by the Wilcox Wine Country Partnership and benefiting Silver Lining Riding, an adaptive riding and horsemanship program. Sample wine from 15 of the state's best wineries, listen to live music, and enjoy art and craft vendors. Tickets cost $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. A beer tasting is also available.