Phoenix New Times Searching for a Food Editor; Chris Malloy to Become Critic

Phoenix New Times Food Editor Chris Malloy will become our restaurant critic, replacing Patricia Escárcega, effective October 1, which means we are searching for a new food editor.

We are looking for an editor who will work with our restaurant critic and other food writers to craft our restaurant and food coverage for both online and in print. Candidates should be knowledgeable about food, write and report well, be very organized, have editing experience, and be capable of producing this kind of quality reporting.

This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. The food editor reports directly to the editor-in-chief.

Write a cover letter discussing the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to food coverage and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a résumé and three links to your best work.

Send applications via email to PHX-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com.

