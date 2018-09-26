 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Phoenix New Times Searching for a Food Editor; Chris Malloy to Become Critic
AWE Collective

Phoenix New Times Searching for a Food Editor; Chris Malloy to Become Critic

Stuart Warner | September 26, 2018 | 9:29am
AA

Phoenix New Times Food Editor Chris Malloy will become our restaurant critic, replacing Patricia Escárcega, effective October 1, which means we are searching for a new food editor.

We are looking for an editor who will work with our restaurant critic and other food writers to craft our restaurant and food coverage for both online and in print. Candidates should be knowledgeable about food, write and report well, be very organized, have editing experience, and be capable of producing this kind of quality reporting.

Related Stories

This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. The food editor reports directly to the editor-in-chief.

Write a cover letter discussing the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to food coverage and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a résumé and three links to your best work.

Send applications via email to PHX-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com.
.

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >