Where to score free fries in Phoenix for National French Fry Day

How is it possible to make hot, crispy fries even better? Make them free.
July 10, 2024
Arizona Wilderness is celebrating a new partnership with Frites Street on Fry-Day.
This Friday is also Fry-Day, the national holiday that celebrates french fries in all of their curly, salty or wedge-shaped glory. In metro Phoenix, restaurants are ready to help fry fanatics celebrate with deals and discounts. Here are four spots to score free fries.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

201 E. Roosevelt St.
721 N. Arizona Ave., Gilbert
Local craft beer maker Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is having a french fry-centered celebration on Friday. The brewery, which has locations in Gilbert and downtown Phoenix, is launching a new partnership with local producer Frites Street. To celebrate, it's hosting an event at both locations on Friday with a free 3 ounce order of fries per person and a special boozy pairing. A chocolate frosty with local spirit Copper City Bourbon will be available for purchase.

Wayback Burgers

1110 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
At Wayback Burgers, an international chain that has one Valley location in Gilbert, customers can get a free regular-size order of french fries on Friday with the purchase of a sandwich or burger.

Rally's

Multiple locations
At any of the eight Valley locations of Rally's, customers can score an order of regular-size Fully Loaded Fries for free this weekend. The restaurant chain is extending the holiday, with free fried on offer through Sunday. To score free fries, customers must use the Checkers or Rally's rewards app and order any other item. The Fully Loaded Fries come topped with cheese, ranch and bacon.

Get a free order of fries with any chicken purchase at ATL Wings.
ATL Wings

ATL Wings

Multiple locations
ATL Wings locations are celebrating Fry Day on Saturday this year. Customers can receive a free, medium order of french fries with the purchase of any chicken item at any ATL Wings restaurant in Arizona. There are 16 locations sprinkled around the Valley. 
