Valley taco shop offers $1.10 margaritas on June's hottest days

During the month of June, Ghett Yo Taco + Wings will offer margaritas for $1.10 whenever the outdoor temperatures hit 110 degrees.
And Phoenix has a heat wave coming. According to the National Weather Service, 110 degrees will be well within reach over the next seven days. Thursday is forecast to hit 112, with Friday coming close behind at 111. Saturday is currently listed at 109 degrees, but fluctuations are possible.
AccuWeather's long-term forecast predicts the next chance for temperatures topping 110 will arrive next week, with Tuesday and Thursday at 110 and Wednesday hitting 111. Make sure to check the temperature gauge as forecasts change.
Customers are limited to one discounted drink each but Ghett Yo Taco + Wings has plenty of eats to pair with your margarita. Try the tacos served on cheese-stuffed corn tortillas, a burrito or a basket of sliders. The restaurant also serves chicken wings with more than 20 sauce and rub flavors.