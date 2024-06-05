 Phoenix taco shop offers discount margaritas on June's hottest days | Phoenix New Times
Valley taco shop offers $1.10 margaritas on June's hottest days

One way to beat the heat? Cheap margaritas.
June 5, 2024
Ghett Yo Taco + Wings is offering $1.10 margaritas whenever the temperatures reach 110 degrees in June.
Ghett Yo Taco + Wings is offering $1.10 margaritas whenever the temperatures reach 110 degrees in June.

There are not a whole lot of positives to temperatures above 110 degrees. But one Chandler taco shop is helping customers cool off this summer with a steal of a deal.

During the month of June, Ghett Yo Taco + Wings will offer margaritas for $1.10 whenever the outdoor temperatures hit 110 degrees.

And Phoenix has a heat wave coming. According to the National Weather Service, 110 degrees will be well within reach over the next seven days. Thursday is forecast to hit 112, with Friday coming close behind at 111. Saturday is currently listed at 109 degrees, but fluctuations are possible.

AccuWeather's long-term forecast predicts the next chance for temperatures topping 110 will arrive next week, with Tuesday and Thursday at 110 and Wednesday hitting 111. Make sure to check the temperature gauge as forecasts change.

Customers are limited to one discounted drink each but Ghett Yo Taco + Wings has plenty of eats to pair with your margarita. Try the tacos served on cheese-stuffed corn tortillas, a burrito or a basket of sliders. The restaurant also serves chicken wings with more than 20 sauce and rub flavors.


Ghett Yo Taco + Wings

241 S. Oregon St., Chandler
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
