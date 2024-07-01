 Postino hosts contest for newest bruschetta on the menu | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

Four new flavors are battling it out for a spot on the wine bar's menu.
July 1, 2024
Three savory options and one sweet slice will go head to head in Postino's Battle of the Bruschetta.
Three savory options and one sweet slice will go head to head in Postino's Battle of the Bruschetta. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Bruschetta flavors are on the chopping block at Postino WineCafe. The Battle of the Bruschetta event is back for a second year.

Postino, the local chain of wine bars known for it's bottle and board specials, is seeking to add a new bruschetta flavor to the menu. They're asking customers for their help in narrowing down the options.

Postino's chefs have come up with four flavors, and over the course of the summer, customers can vote on their favorites. Will a spicy veggie option win over fans? Or maybe a cheesy, creamy slice will make the cut. The first battle begins on Monday.

Postino's new bruschetta options

Last year, the competition included eight flavors, with six savory and two sweet. This time around, the process has been streamlined with just four flavors. But despite the smaller number, this year's flavors are all very different, making it a challenge for customers to pick just one favorite.

This year's battle contestants are:
  • French Onion: A gooey, cheesy bite with roasted garlic aioli, Gruyere, braised white onions and melted Brie.
  • Buffalo Cauliflower: A spicy option cooled off with cambozola ranch yogurt, celery and chives.
  • Philly Cheesesteak: An unexpected flavor to find on bruschetta with roasted garlic aioli, chopped steak, caramelized onion and peppers, fondue and chile oil.
  • Berry Mascarpone: A cheesecake-like slice with blackberry mascarpone, graham cracker streusel, macerated blueberry, lemon and powdered sugar.

click to enlarge
The winning flavor will join Postino's menu of sharable bites.
Upward Projects

How does the competition work?

The battle starts on Monday and will work as a bracket. During July, customers can vote between the Berry Mascarpone and French Onion. In August, try the Philly Cheesesteak and Buffalo Cauliflower. From Sept. 1 to 15, the winners of the first two battles will go head to head. And on Sept. 16, a champion will be crowned.

To cast votes, customers can order the battle boards at any of the Valley Postino locations and then either text in their favorites or scan a QR code on their table.

Last year, the competition generated 28,600 votes and the Mexican Street Corn flavor was victorious, earning a spot on the current Postino menu. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
The 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix

Breakfast & Brunch

The 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
‘It was so much fun.’ Phoenix chef wins ‘Chopped’

Food & Drink News

‘It was so much fun.’ Phoenix chef wins ‘Chopped’

By Sara Crocker
Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

Openings & Closings

Tacos Chiwas is closing a Valley location. Here's what to know

By Tirion Boan
Cool off with this Phoenix taproom's special summer beer service

Beer

Cool off with this Phoenix taproom's special summer beer service

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation