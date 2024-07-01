The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

Postino, the local chain of wine bars known for it's bottle and board specials, is seeking to add a new bruschetta flavor to the menu. They're asking customers for their help in narrowing down the options.
Postino's chefs have come up with four flavors, and over the course of the summer, customers can vote on their favorites. Will a spicy veggie option win over fans? Or maybe a cheesy, creamy slice will make the cut. The first battle begins on Monday.
Postino's new bruschetta options
Last year, the competition included eight flavors, with six savory and two sweet. This time around, the process has been streamlined with just four flavors. But despite the smaller number, this year's flavors are all very different, making it a challenge for customers to pick just one favorite.
This year's battle contestants are:
- French Onion: A gooey, cheesy bite with roasted garlic aioli, Gruyere, braised white onions and melted Brie.
- Buffalo Cauliflower: A spicy option cooled off with cambozola ranch yogurt, celery and chives.
- Philly Cheesesteak: An unexpected flavor to find on bruschetta with roasted garlic aioli, chopped steak, caramelized onion and peppers, fondue and chile oil.
- Berry Mascarpone: A cheesecake-like slice with blackberry mascarpone, graham cracker streusel, macerated blueberry, lemon and powdered sugar.
How does the competition work?
The battle starts on Monday and will work as a bracket. During July, customers can vote between the Berry Mascarpone and French Onion. In August, try the Philly Cheesesteak and Buffalo Cauliflower. From Sept. 1 to 15, the winners of the first two battles will go head to head. And on Sept. 16, a champion will be crowned.
To cast votes, customers can order the battle boards at any of the Valley Postino locations and then either text in their favorites or scan a QR code on their table.
Last year, the competition generated 28,600 votes and the Mexican Street Corn flavor was victorious, earning a spot on the current Postino menu.