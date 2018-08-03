Press Coffee Opening New Location on Scottsdale Waterfront

Press Coffee, one of the great local coffee shops and roasteries, will be opening a new location in Old Town Scottsdale later this month. This will be Press's second location in Scottsdale.
The first is in Scottsdale Quarter. The micro chain was born in 2008. It has since grown to nine locations, the new one included, all of them in metro Phoenix. Two are in Phoenix, two in Chandler, two in Scottsdale, and three in Tempe. A third Phoenix location is slated for spring 2019.
Press is one of the many local coffee shops that roasts its own beans. The coffee cognoscenti who manage the operation say they give their brew "seed to cup" attention. They dispense knowledge in classes, brewing guides, and online tutorials. You can absorb that knowledge through one of these epistolary methods, sure, but you can also straight up taste it in the espresso, pulled from a rotating cast of beans.
Press offers a host of specialty coffee preparations, including nitro and pour overs.
The new Scottsdale location will be about a block from the Old Town waterfront, on the north side, by Olive & Ivy. It will feature new breakfast and lunch menus, the pastries furnished by Phoenix Public Market.
From the August 24 opening to August 26, a grand opening will be held at the new waterfront digs. Drip will be available in any size for a buck. All sales will be donated to Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.
Press Coffee. 7135 East Camelback Road.
Monday to Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
*Opens August 24, 2018.
