22 Restaurants in Metro Phoenix Make October's D-List

Even an outstanding restaurant like The Mission in Old Town Scottsdale isn't immune to the D-list.

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

There were some dirty days for Phoenix diners in October. Twenty-two restaurants received a failing or subpar cleanliness rating from Maricopa County health inspectors. Violations include failure to remove pests, employees failing to wash hands properly, and raw fish stored on top of ready-to-eat food items. Here are the lowlights of the Maricopa County health inspector’s D-list: