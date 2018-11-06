22 Restaurants in Metro Phoenix Make October's D-List

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.
There were some dirty days for Phoenix diners in October. Twenty-two restaurants received a failing or subpar cleanliness rating from Maricopa County health inspectors. Violations include failure to remove pests, employees failing to wash hands properly, and raw fish stored on top of ready-to-eat food items. Here are the lowlights of the Maricopa County health inspector’s D-list:
Hooters
2820 North 75th Avenue
“Dead cockroach observed in dry storage area.”
Mr Mesquite Street Tacos
7345 East Shoeman Lane, Scottsdale
“Observed brown and black accumulation on interior sides of ice machine.”
The Mission Restaurant
3815 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale
“Observed black and orange accumulation on plate and chute of ice machine in dry storage room.”
Filiberto's
4035 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
“Observed employee picked up items from the floor, handled items from the three compartment sink, and put on new gloves without washing her hands to handle ready to eat food items.”
Bull Shooters
3337 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix
“Floors behind the bar had accumulation of residues, also inside the cabinets were drainage plumbing was located had residues. Soda gun hoses had the presence of syrup residues. Coolers behind bar also had the accumulation of water and broken glass.”
Jack in the Box No. 1195
2090 North Arizona Avenue Chandler
“Observed multiple clean pans in the rack with cheese and other debris.”
Green Tea Chinese and Japanese Cuisine
1239 South Higley Road, #102, Mesa
“Observed raw pork storing on the soy bean sauce bucket without lid.”
Sushi Roku
7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
“Observed raw ahi tuna and yellowtail on top of several ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler next to fryer.”
Four Peaks Brewery
3800 East Sky Harbor Boulevard
“Employee placing raw chicken into fryer by hand with gloves. Employee removed gloves and put on new gloves without hand washing.”
Bosa Donuts
37 West Baseline Road, Tempe
“Employee cleaned prep counters and discarded trash, then put on glove to handle food without washing hands.”
Yogi's Grill
4015 South Arizona Avenue, #5, Chandler
“Observed cooked chicken on top of grill with no label, and vegetables on top of stove with incorrect time marked.”
Pedal Haus
730 South Mill Avenue, Suite H102, Tempe
“A bottle of champagne was observed being stored directly in ice that is used to make drinks.”
Saddle Bronc Grill
11056 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
“At bar, soda guns with accumulation of dark residue on soda surface.”
Express Latinos Market
4242 West Thomas Road
“No handwashing cleanser at employee restroom.”
W Scottsdale
7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
“Observed no paper towels at handwashing sink on main line at time of inspection”
La's Thai Cuisine
1495 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
“Safe Plastic bags liners observed being used to store foods.”
Bogeys
6463 South Rural Road, Tempe
“Observed grease buildup in vent filters above the stove area in the kitchen.”
Antojitos Y Neveria Chayos
9415 North Cave Creek Road
“Observed raw chopped beef stored above raw shelled eggs in walk-in unit and reach-in draws with raw chorizo stored in the back after the ready-to-eat salsa.”
McDonald's No. 3571
750 West Camelback Road
“Observed the ice scoop inside of the ice with the handle directly touching the ice in the ice machine.”
China Town Buffet No. 1
1807 East Baseline Road, Tempe
“Heavy accumulation of grease and food debris under cook line, behind and around the equipment legs.”
“Employee washed hands then dried them on his apron.”
Zipps Sports Grill
211 East Warner Road, Gilbert
“Debris on the vents above the chicken preparation area.”
El Pollo Loco No. 3578
4091 South Gilbert Road Gilbert
“Accumulation of food debris and grease found below equipment through out kitchen.”
