19 Restaurants With Private Dining Rooms in Greater Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was originally published on October 17, 2016. It was updated on April 26, 2019. Location, location, location. As any party planning pro will tell you, picking the right venue for your event is crucial. Good thing, then, that the Valley is full of restaurants decked out with cozy chef's tables, twinkling patios, and outdoor fireplaces — plus rooms with sophisticated distinctions including amber chandeliers, private bars, and incredible views of the Four Peaks. Before you start planning your next event at the same old spot, check out this list of reservable private rooms across the Phoenix area.

8280 West Union Hills Drive, Glendale

Set at the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive, Arrowhead Grill is a northwest Valley restaurant with a steakhouse and seafood menu overseen by chef Charles Wade Schwerd. Arrowhead Grill also features private dining ideal for business meetings, private parties, and special events with a private entrance to the patio and custom dining options. The 750-square-foot private dining room seats 50 guests. EXPAND CHoP Chandler seats up to 50 people in their PDR. Mark Lipczynski CHoP Chandler

2625 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler

Found south of Queen Creek Road between Price and Dobson roads, Chop Chandler is known for its burgers and bone-in steaks. The private dining room can seat up to 50 people and comes with audio/visual equipment. Events including rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, corporate meetings, and special occasions can start with a cocktail hour on a private patio, and three to four-course dinners with cocktails as a part of a customizable menu. Orange Sky



9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Serving upscale American cuisine, Orange Sky offers a variety of savory dishes, from juicy wagyu beef to their tender Organic Rosie's Chicken. This restaurant is located on the 15th floor of Talking Stick Resort and features expansive views of Camelback Mountain. The indoor private dining room seats up to 18, the Community Table seats up to 24, and the patio accommodates up to 50 people. For the best experience, make a reservation in the early evening to catch the sunset. EXPAND Flourish Restaurant at the CopperWynd Resort & Club offers a 50-seat private dining room and patio space. Courtesy of CopperWynd Resort & Club Flourish Restaurant

13225 Eagle Ridge Drive, Fountain Hills

Part of the CopperWynd Resort & Club, Flourish Restaurant features an upscale, serene dining area with a New American menu, and the option for private and semi-private dining. The second-level wraparound terrace can be reserved for private events and can be set up for seated dining, as can the Sonoran View Room — a 50-seat private dining room with accompanying patio, which offers views of the Sonoran Desert and Four Peaks. Dick’s Hideaway 6008 North 16th Street

Serving authentic New Mexican cuisine, Dick’s Hideaway is a virtually unmarked restaurant tucked away in the shopping plaza on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. The wine rack-adorned private dining room at this Richardson’s restaurant establishment can seat up to 27 guests for a business meeting, intimate dinner, or holiday party. The room offers audio/visual equipment, a fireplace, and a private restroom. And if Dick’s looks booked, Richardson’s restaurant sister location Rokerij is just down the street, and also offers private dining options. EXPAND Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace's Gold Room seats up to 12 guests. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace

7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Part of the Fox Restaurant Concepts family, Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace is located on the Scottsdale Waterfront, and features two private dining venues: the Stamp Room and the Gold Room. The latter is an intimate room with one round table seating up to 12, while the Stamp Room can host up to 45 guests for receptions and 30 for seated events. Both rooms are available for full restaurant buyout. Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street

Nestled in the Bethany East Shopping Center south of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, Phoenix City Grille offers private dining in two spaces: the East Room and the West Room. The West Room can host up to 30 people, while the more intimate East Room can hold 12 — or you can combine the two to hold 50 guests in the East+West rooms. Phoenix City Grille’s American menu can be customizable for private dining, and a cash or open bar can be provided. EXPAND The Fireplace Room at The Farm at South Mountain. Courtesy of The Farm at South Mountain Quiessence at The Farm

6106 South 32nd Street

The Farm at South Mountain, set at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, hosts several dining options, including Quiessence at The Farm, which in turn has several options for private dining. The Private Solarium is an outdoor cocktail space for up to 40 guests; the Fireplace Room seats up to 20; and the Tamarisk Garden Patio allows for outdoor dining in the garden, capping at 60 guests. Even the entirety of the Quiessence restaurant can be reserved for ultimate privacy. For extra-large events, other options at the Farm include the Stone Grove, the Canopy in the Grove, and the Morning Glory Patio. Southern Rail



300 West Camelback Road



Located at The Newton in Phoenix, Southern Rail will make your guests feel like they've been transported to a ritzy Southern plantation for your holiday affair. Helmed by chef Justin Beckett, the restaurant serves “flavors from the American South” as well as offering cocktails and a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list for your party menu. As for private dining space, Southern Rail's room comes fully decked out with a 62-inch, flat-panel television, privacy shutters and curtains, and a dedicated service staff.

Check out the new private dining area at Pedal Haus Brewery. Courtesy of Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe



The recently reopened Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Tempe now features a private dining area. A sleek community table can sit a minimum of 20 or up to 30 guests, and can serve as the home base for an upcoming rehearsal dinner, special occasion, family reunion, or holiday party. The many nightlife spots of Mill Avenue are a quick walk away, and can be your pre- or post-party options.

Citizen Public House

7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale

Whether you're entertaining 12 people or a few dozen, Citizen Public House has the space you need. The sleek but comfortable restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale offers everything from an 18-seat semi-private alcove to a 12-seat family-room table — as well as a 36-seat private speakeasy found above the restaurant. No matter what room fits just right, chef Bernie Kantak's restaurant is ready to help create a custom menu for you and your guests.

EXPAND Check out the amber chandelier at the PDR in Stonegrill in the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Courtesy of JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Stonegrill

5350 East Marriott Drive



Part of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Stonegrill features Southwestern-American fare and, of course, options for private events. The private dining area can be reserved for plated or buffet-style dining for up to 65 guests – all set below a stunning amber chandelier. Guests are welcome to the neighboring patio overlooking the Sage Court or to live music performances from the Twenty6 lounge.

The Arrogant Butcher

2 East Jefferson Street, #22-111



There’s a private dining room in downtown Phoenix’s CityScape; you just have to head to The Arrogant Butcher. The News Room seats up to 55 guests and 60 for reception-style events, while the Office & Boardroom can sit up to 40 guests combined — 22 for the Office alone and 18 for the Boardroom. Both Fox Restaurant Concepts spaces are outfitted with audio/visual equipment. The bar can also be reserved for a 100-guest reception.

EXPAND The Henry offers the South Private Room, the North Private Room, and the Private Kitchen. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts

The Henry

4455 East Camelback Road, Suite B100



Those looking for private dining options in Arcadia can try the Henry, a New American eatery located on the southeast corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road. A Fox Restaurant Concepts location, the Henry offers four event space options. The North Private Room seats 20, or up to 30 for receptions, and includes patio access. The South Private Room seats 40, or 60 for receptions, and is more ideal for business events. The north and south private rooms can also be combined for 100-guest receptions, and the Private Kitchen can seat up to 20 guests for live cooking demonstrations and more.

Dominick's Steakhouse

15169 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



If you want your holiday party to be ultra glam, then you're probably looking for a place like Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale. The steakhouse has a handsome but modern interior that's decorated in rich browns and offers a rooftop patio and several cozy dining spaces. For private parties, you can choose from options including the restaurant's wine room, executive room, and library — all of which come with audio and visual capabilities. The restaurant will create custom menus and can accommodate parties ranging from eight to 350 people.

EXPAND The Showcase Room has a private dining room in the Farmer Arts District in Tempe. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts



The Showcase Room 149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe



A Fox Restaurant Concepts offering, The Showcase Room is set within the Farmer Arts District in downtown Tempe. The Showcase Room offers three event space options, including the 4,235-square-foot Showcase Room itself, which can seat up to 200 and host 325 for a reception. The Gallery can seat up to 80, or host 180 for a reception, and the Broadway seats up to 120 and 200 for a reception. All three venues offer a private bar and audio/video equipment. You can also reserve the entire spot, including the Culinary Dropout Tempe location, for an event hosting up to 1,000 guests.

Virtù Honest Craft

3701 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale



Downtown Scottsdale’s Virtu Honest Craft is known for its Mediterranean menu and craft cocktails, but it also offers private dining options. Ready for celebratory occasions, holiday parties, or intimate meals, Virtù offers private, five-course dinners overseen by Chef Gio Osso in the 32-seat dining room (50 standing), 100 standing or 60 seated guests on the patio, and 40 seated or 60 standing guests in the Lower Courtyard. You can also arrange for cozy dinner parties at the 15-seat Harvest Table.

EXPAND An all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse with several private dining rooms. Courtesy of Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

825 North 54th Street, Chandler



If you're looking for the taste of Brazil, as well as a private dining area, Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse has a few options. The all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse offers 16 types of meat as well as private and semi-private rooms. The Miolo and Villa rooms are ideal for small wedding rehearsal dinners or business meetings, while the the Pampas Room seats 20 (60 if you combine with the Miolo and Villa rooms). Lastly, the Lapa Room can accommodate 100 total guests, with access to the patio bar.

Litchfield's

300 North Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park



Whatever the occasion, Litchfield's is ready to accommodate in the far west Valley. The private dining options at The Wigwam's restaurant offers two private, reservable rooms. The rest of the resort has some private dining choices, too. There's Red’s for more of a lunch thing, plus the Arizona Room, the Wigwam Bar, and 11 additional outdoor dining venues.