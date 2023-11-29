Sonoran Pasta Co. launches pop-up pasta bar

“We just wanted to get this out there and use it as a test market," Kille says.



With Hayden's dry goods, Sonoran Pasta Co.'s noodles and sauces and Guerra's fresh-baked breads available, it's “a great way to show what we have going on in the building."

click to enlarge Sonoran Pasta Co. has sold its pastas and sauces at farmers markets and restaurants since its launch in 2019. Now, the company is launching a pasta bar. Allison Young

What's on the menu?

"Our goal is to always highlight what we have here in Arizona," Kille says.





Next, Sonoran Pasta Co. will launch its pasta bar at the



While they may eventually add the pasta bar to other markets, right now the focus is on the Gilbert and Uptown Phoenix pop-ups. The best way to stay up to date about the bar and its menu is to follow the company on



"That will always be a part of what we do," Kille says.



In the meantime, he and the team are embracing their return to cooking, which while "hectic," is a next step they're welcoming.



“It’s good," Kille says. "We’re excited."



Sonoran Pasta Bar Hayden Flour Mills

932 N. Colorado St., Gilbert 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays



Uptown Farmers Market

Uptown Farmers Market starting in December on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

While they may eventually add the pasta bar to other markets, right now the focus is on the Gilbert and Uptown Phoenix pop-ups. The best way to stay up to date about the bar and its menu is to follow the company on Instagram, Kille says.

Though the pasta makers, who we recognized for Best Pasta in this year's Best of Phoenix awards, are eyeing a restaurant, they say they'll continue to sell their handmade noodles and sauces to customers at farmers markets and their regular rotation of 30 restaurants around the Valley.

During the pop-ups, the Sonoran Pasta Co. crew sets up a tent outside to cook and customers can lunch al fresco on picnic tables. The menu consists of two salads and four pasta dishes that utilize local ingredients.The salad options are a little gem Caesar or a farmers market salad featuring locally grown greens, carrots, radishes and green beans, as well as puffed farro from Hayden. Focaccia from Guerra's Barrio Bread will be available, served with whipped ricotta, persimmon jam and saba, a syrupy condiment akin to balsamic vinegar that is made from grapes.The pasta options include bucatini with pomodoro sauce; garganelli with pesto and cherry tomatoes; reginetti with bolognese, whipped ricotta and grana padano; and creste di gallo alla gricia.