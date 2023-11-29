Sonoran Pasta Co. launches pop-up pasta bar

The return to cooking has always been part of the plan, says Brent Kille, who owns Sonoran Pasta Co. with Jasmine Brown.
“The long-term goal is we want a brick-and-mortar, but the whole process … is realistically something that will probably take a couple years," he says.
Kille and Brown moved their production of pasta made with Hayden Flour Mills grains and sauces crafted from local ingredients into Hayden's Gilbert facility this month.
On Tuesdays, they share the kitchen with revered Tucson breadmaker Don Guerra, who has hosted a Barrio Bread pop-up at the mill since October. Seeing people already showing up to pick up bread, the Sonoran Pasta team decided it would be a good day to host their pop-up pasta bar. Bags of fresh noodles and sauce will also be available for purchase to make at home.
The salad options are a little gem Caesar or a farmers market salad featuring locally grown greens, carrots, radishes and green beans, as well as puffed farro from Hayden. Focaccia from Guerra's Barrio Bread will be available, served with whipped ricotta, persimmon jam and saba, a syrupy condiment akin to balsamic vinegar that is made from grapes.
The pasta options include bucatini with pomodoro sauce; garganelli with pesto and cherry tomatoes; reginetti with bolognese, whipped ricotta and grana padano; and creste di gallo alla gricia.
“We just wanted to get this out there and use it as a test market," Kille says.
With Hayden's dry goods, Sonoran Pasta Co.'s noodles and sauces and Guerra's fresh-baked breads available, it's “a great way to show what we have going on in the building."
What's on the menu?During the pop-ups, the Sonoran Pasta Co. crew sets up a tent outside to cook and customers can lunch al fresco on picnic tables. The menu consists of two salads and four pasta dishes that utilize local ingredients.
"Our goal is to always highlight what we have here in Arizona," Kille says.
“The menu will probably change almost weekly," Kille says. "We’ll rotate pastas a lot, and I’m trying to give our chefs some creativity to do other things as well."
Next, Sonoran Pasta Co. will launch its pasta bar at the Uptown Farmers Market starting in December on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
While they may eventually add the pasta bar to other markets, right now the focus is on the Gilbert and Uptown Phoenix pop-ups. The best way to stay up to date about the bar and its menu is to follow the company on Instagram, Kille says.
Best Pasta in this year's Best of Phoenix awards, are eyeing a restaurant, they say they'll continue to sell their handmade noodles and sauces to customers at farmers markets and their regular rotation of 30 restaurants around the Valley.
"That will always be a part of what we do," Kille says.
In the meantime, he and the team are embracing their return to cooking, which while "hectic," is a next step they're welcoming.
“It’s good," Kille says. "We’re excited."
Sonoran Pasta BarHayden Flour Mills
932 N. Colorado St., Gilbert11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays
5757 N. Central Ave.Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting in December