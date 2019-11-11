 


    Herban Planet
4
Time to get tickets for Tacolandia 2020.
Time to get tickets for Tacolandia 2020.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tacolandia 2020 Presale Tickets Are Available November 13 to 15

Lauren Cusimano | November 11, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

How many tacos can you eat in four hours? Think you can beat last year's record? You'll soon have the chance to find out.

Presale tickets are available from November 13 to 15 for Phoenix New Times' fourth annual Tacolandia. Tickets are on sale starting November 16 for the general public. The event returns to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Tacolandia is known for serving unlimited taco samples from more than 50 of the Valley’s top taquerias. Taco slingers have included Los Jeztecos, Mr.Mesquite, Dilla Libre, Jamburritos, Bao Chow, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

General admission tickets are available for $30 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. And yes, VIP admission tickets are also available for $50 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

For tickets and more information, visit the Tacolandia 2020 website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

