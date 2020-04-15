 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The inaugural (no kidding) Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival is this Saturday.EXPAND
The inaugural (no kidding) Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival is this Saturday.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Is Hosting a Virtual Beer Fest

Lauren Cusimano | April 15, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Maybe you’re sick of Zoom, and maybe Zoom is sick of you, but there’s one thing we can all agree on — drinking together is better. This is why the trusted Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting the Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival, via Zoom (plus Facebook Live and YouTube Live) starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 18.

The inaugural (no surprise there) virtual beer fest will be a collection of as-interactive-as-possible activities, including brewer chats, virtual tours of local breweries, a make-your-own-wristband competition, and contests like best pretzel necklace. And the soundtrack? A live music stream cutely named Couchella.

“Attendees” are encouraged to first pick up or order beer delivery from a local brewery. Then, post photos and videos of their participation by tagging all posts with #azvirtualbeerfest.

Related Stories

“Beer enthusiasts are some of the most friendly and social people you will meet,” Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Rob Fullmer says in a press release. “It’s been tough on all of us not to be able to connect at beer bars, brewery taprooms, or festivals. But, even when we’re apart, we can still spend time together celebrating craft beer and showing our support for Arizona’s craft brewers.”

Tickets start at $5, which will support the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild and the Arizona craft brewing community. T-shirts are also available, and if you purchase one by Wednesday, April 15, you’ll receive free admission to the virtual beer festival.

Some VIP tickets are available starting at $50, which offer the opportunity to be part of the beer fest programming. You’ll be on the webcast with brewers, meaning you can ask questions and chat between segments.

For more information, see the Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.