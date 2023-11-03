The 15 best brewery patios and beer gardens in metro Phoenix

Arizonans have earned their seats on the patio after surviving the scorching summer. And there are plenty of restaurants around Phoenix with exceptional patios
with shade, twinkling lights and great people-watching. But, if you’re looking for something more casual or just heading out for a drink, breweries offer lovely alternatives to bask in the cooling temperatures. Drinking beer outdoors is a tradition as old as German beer culture itself, thanks to beer gardens first born in Munich, Germany
. Lucky for Valley residents, we don't have to travel that far to drink a beer with a view. Here are our 15 favorite brewery and taproom patios around metro Phoenix.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., DTPHX
201 E. Roosevelt St.
's Roosevelt Row location sports a massive patio that embraces the European beer garden vibe. Tons of tables are spread out across its yard which is shaded and full of native plants that attract local birds and pollinators. Adirondack chairs encircle fire pits that sit in the middle of the patio. And, you don't even have to be bothered to go inside to get one of the brewery's beers, thanks to a large outdoor bar. But, if you do feel peckish, it's worth the stroll inside to the counter to order a grass-fed beef burger and duck-fat fries.
Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe recently revamped its Mill Avenue location, including its patio.
Pedal Haus Brewery, Tempe
730 S. Mill Ave., #102, Tempe
While Pedal Haus Brewery
has fun, lively patio spaces at its downtown Phoenix and Chandler locations, we’re partial to its home base in Tempe. The taproom and restaurant off Mill Avenue just got a facelift
that also gussied up its beer garden. As the designated away-game watch party for Arizona State University football, Pedal Haus has added TVs and a new Sun Devil mural, too, making it an ideal place to spend a college football Saturday.
PHX Beer Co.'s Scottsdale taproom and restaurant offers a lakeside view from its patio.
PHX Beer Co., Scottsdale Lakeside
8300 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
One vista that is rare in this desert metropolis is a waterfront view. At PHX Beer Co.
’s Scottsdale taproom and restaurant, you can take in Marguerite Lake from your patio table. The McCormick Ranch spot is understandably popular for “hoppy hour,” where you can toast to the sunset shining off the lake with a $4 pint of Arizona Gold ale and linger until the string lights come on.
The Park at O.H.S.O. Brewery
335 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
’s Gilbert location was named Phoenix New Times' Best Beer Garden
because it ups the ante on drinking outdoors. The ambitious space behind O.H.S.O.’s Gilbert outpost was built to appeal to every member of the family. There are lawn games, a massive screen for airing sports or movies, a dog park for four-legged friends and an arcade – along with events just about every night of the week. We’re partial to "Puppies and Pints" nights on Tuesdays, where Fido can have a dog treat made from spent grain while you sip on a Popcylcle Blonde.
When you're sitting on The Wayward's patio, order another round through the window bar.
The Wayward Taphouse
1028 Grand Ave.
Arriving amidst the pandemic, The Wayward Taphouse
has, perhaps by necessity, always had patio space top of mind. The Grand Avenue taproom, founded by Wren House Brewing Co. alums Tyler Goolie and Hilda Cardenas, has a well-curated beer list that highlights craft brewers from around the country and features imports such as Guinness on draft. The patio is dog-friendly and has a good mix of sunny and shady spots. The view from the bright teal taproom is a cluster of casitas that are home to different shops including Novel Ice Cream.
The Attic Ale House
4247 E. Indian School Road, #102
has one of the most enviable views in the Valley, showcasing stunning views of Camelback Mountain. Climb the stairs, adorned with jasmine, and you’ll be rewarded not only with a stunning landscape but also a large beer list. The Attic’s drinks menu includes an expansive selection of hard seltzers, ciders, kombuchas and gluten-free beers as well.
TCBC Beer
103 W. Honeysuckle St., Litchfield Park
sports an L-shaped patio that flanks the West Valley brewery, including a walk-up window to the bar. Owners keep the space lively with musicians and a rotation of food trucks. Sip some of the pints crafted by transplants turned Arizona brewers Justin Egbert and Paul Power, including Crispy Beerds lager or their Guava Pineapple Kettle Sour.
Greenwood Brewing has two patio spaces, featuring turf and shade, perfect for bringing a four-legged friend.
Greenwood Brewing
922 N. Fifth St.
Nestled in the heart of downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row, Greenwood Brewing
has not one but two patio spaces that sandwich the brewhouse. Like the rest of Greenwood, the garden spaces are modern and welcoming. With shady spots, misters for the heat and great seats to watch the hum of pedestrians on RoRo, it was Phoenix New Times' Best Place to Drink Outside in 2022
. Sip a crisp Herstory Pale Ale or try one of Greenwood’s experimental brews like Twilight Nitro, a coffee milk stout blended with Peixoto Coffee’s cold brew concentrate.
QuartHaus
201 S. Washington St., Chandler
, downtown Chandler’s “brewstillery,” makes small-batch spirits and has a rotation of 25 craft beers on tap. By the taproom’s estimation, its outdoor space is about 16,000 square feet, including a fenced-off “dog park." And, when it’s time to head home, you can snag some cans from QuartHaus’ to-go cooler.
Goldwater Brewing Co., Scottsdale
3608 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
has grown to include three locations, all of which have ample outdoor areas. However, we like visiting its flagship bar and brewhouse in Old Town Scottsdale when seeking a spot on a patio. Here, not only do you see where your beverage is made but you can enjoy it while sitting on a large, lively patio dotted with picnic tables topped with umbrellas. There’s a balcony bar atop the brewhouse that overlooks the space and offers a view of Old Town. The comfortable area is ideal for sipping a malty Machine Gun Teddy brown ale or refreshing Desert Rose Kolsch made with cactus fruits. You’ll often find food trucks set up at Goldwater or can easily walk across the patio to Dog Haus.
The Perch Brewery in Chandler is home to rescue birds, as well as a large patio and rooftop where guests can sip a craft beer.
The Perch Brewery
The Perch Brewery
232 S. Wall St., Chandler
is one of the most unique brewpubs in the Valley. The Chandler spot offers craft beers, an expansive patio and a rooftop while also serving as a refuge to a flock of rescued birds. Brewery residents include Bubba, a cerulean blue Hyacinth Macaw, Rose-breasted Cockatoo Sharkey and the feather-crowned Tiki, an Umbrella Cockatoo. The brewery’s outdoor space stays cool with lots of plants and umbrellas to offer shade, along with misters in the summer. It’s not a quiet pub-going experience, as you’ll not only see people cooing over the birds, but you’ll hear them squawk right back.
The Wandering Tortoise
2417 E. Indian School Road
has carved out a little slice of foodie heaven on Indian School Road. The bar is always pouring unique pints, with a strong lean toward IPAs and sours. The taproom flows seamlessly to its front patio space, including roll-up windows that frame a bar top that splits the inside and the outside. Also out front, the Sink or Swim food stall dishes up craveable eats like Cubanos and loaded fries. Next door, Nelson’s Meat + Seafood serves daily features including freshly shucked oysters and Proper Lobsta Rolls. And, when that front patio is bustling, there’s a back patio space with even more room.
Tap That Downtown's modern bungalow space includes a patio with an Instgramable mural.
Tap That Downtown
909 N. Fifth St.
There's no shortage of patios in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row district, and located just off the buzzing main street is Tap That Downtown
. This pour-your-own beer and wine bar features a draft wall with 35 taps that heavily feature local makers. The converted bungalow is modern but still feels homey, and the outdoor space offers comfortable seating and a mural wall that makes for a perfect backdrop for your Sunday Funday selfies.
Hundred Mile Brewing Co.
690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
Making its home in a former print shop, the sprawling indoor-outdoor space at Hundred Mile Brewing Co.
offers plenty of room for groups. The largely shaded, dog-friendly patio area includes lawn games like cornhole and oversized Connect Four. Soak up some sun and sip a Crowd Surfer Mexican Lager made with salt and lime.
Fate Brewing Co.
1312 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
added a third location in Phoenix this year
, but if we’re sitting outside – and want to bring our dogs – we love their Scottsdale location, which feels like a backyard with turf, large shaded tables and lots of greenery. Fate has a constant rotation of interesting brews, like its award-winning Hatch Chile Gatos golden ale. The brew is aged on roasted green chiles that add just a touch of heat, perfect as the temperatures start to drop.