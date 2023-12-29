The 4 best things we sipped and savored this month around Phoenix

Teriyaki Chicken at Loco Style Grindz
901 N. First St.Loco Style Grindz, a popular Hawaiian barbecue joint that has popped up in different locations around the Valley, recently found a new home at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. The menu is filled with favorites including crispy katsu and creamy mac salad along with unique offerings such as Hawaiian food folded into tacos. On a recent visit, we opted for combo which included both teriyaki beef and chicken. Both were excellent, with thin strips of beef sliced after they left the grill, keeping each bite juicy. But the chicken was a standout. Perfectly grilled to remain juicy on the inside, the outside almost caramelized with hints of char. The hearty portion was then tossed in sweet and sticky teriyaki sauce and drizzled with spicy mayo.
The Stockyards is a pricey affair. But in the historic saloon attached to the circa-1947 restaurant, there's a much more affordable way to get a taste. The Grilled Filet Bites will still run you $26, but the appetizer is stacked. Perfectly medium-rare cubes of steak are salty, savory, juicy and delicious on their own. Dial up the flavor with a dunk in the accompanying creamy Bearnaise sauce. This appetizer is simple, but the bites are perfect for pairing with a glass of wine or a classic cocktail as you take a look around the historic, and likely haunted, saloon.
Pistachio Pesto Pizza at Source
3150 E. Ray Road, #104, GilbertMuch of the menu at Source, the latest restaurant from chef Claudio Urciuoli, centers around housemade doughs and breads that become vehicles for delivering delicious bites in the form of pizzas and sandwiches. Even the salads come with a hearty slice. The Mediterranean-centered fast-casual spot cleverly creates dishes that feel rich and satisfying without ever feeling too heavy. Case in point: the pistachio pesto pizza. This vegetarian pie is about as simple as it gets with mozzarella, pistachio pesto, lemon zest and toasted pistachios on top. Source hangs its hat on high-quality ingredients and lets them speak for themselves. The pesto is a hearty rendition that has a light pistachio taste and a hint of sweetness. The lemon zest is what shines through brightest, offering a kick that balances that indulgent pesto and the salty pistachios studded across the pie.
Day Dreams cocktail at Huarachis Taqueria
814 N. Central Ave.Visiting a restaurant on its first official day of service can be a toss-up. Not so at Huarachis Taqueria, the second restaurant from Bacanora chef and owner Rene Andrade. It was all systems go for the opening service, and the food is every bit as good as you would expect it to be, from the lush, creamy guacamole to flavorful, tender carne asada tacos. But one thing we haven't stopped thinking about is the cocktails. Sure, you can get a margarita, but the Day Dreams cocktail is a perfect example of how broad and exciting the world of agave spirits can be. The base of the drink is a caramelized pear-infused bacanora. It's earthy and gets amped up with spiced pear liqueur, dry vermouth, pear and lemon. The thing that really ties it all together is the bubbly, sweet-and-sour flavor from a Jarritos Tamarindo soda. It feels festive and fitting for the winter season, but we'd drink this tipple year-round.