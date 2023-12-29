 The best dishes and cocktails we tried at Phoenix restaurants in December | Phoenix New Times
The 4 best things we sipped and savored this month around Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants including a classic steakhouse and a new taco shop served the most memorable bites and sips of the month.
December 29, 2023
At Loco Style Grindz, Da Loco comes with a choice of three entrees. Pictured are the teriyaki chicken, steak and chicken katsu.
At Loco Style Grindz, Da Loco comes with a choice of three entrees. Pictured are the teriyaki chicken, steak and chicken katsu. Natasha Yee
The month of December is filled with festivities and of course, we ate our fair share of sugar cookies and peppermint-flavored bites. But the Phoenix New Times food team also enjoyed some exceptional steak, pizza and even an unexpected cocktail. Here are the four best things we ate and drank in December.

Teriyaki Chicken at Loco Style Grindz

901 N. First St.
Loco Style Grindz, a popular Hawaiian barbecue joint that has popped up in different locations around the Valley, recently found a new home at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. The menu is filled with favorites including crispy katsu and creamy mac salad along with unique offerings such as Hawaiian food folded into tacos. On a recent visit, we opted for combo which included both teriyaki beef and chicken. Both were excellent, with thin strips of beef sliced after they left the grill, keeping each bite juicy. But the chicken was a standout. Perfectly grilled to remain juicy on the inside, the outside almost caramelized with hints of char. The hearty portion was then tossed in sweet and sticky teriyaki sauce and drizzled with spicy mayo.


click to enlarge Grilled filet bites with sauce at The Stockyards.
Get a taste of steak for a fraction of the price with the Grilled Filet Bites at The Stockyards Saloon.
Tirion Boan

Grilled Filet Bites at The Stockyards Saloon

5009 E. Washington St. #115
Ordering a steak at The Stockyards is a pricey affair. But in the historic saloon attached to the circa-1947 restaurant, there's a much more affordable way to get a taste. The Grilled Filet Bites will still run you $26, but the appetizer is stacked. Perfectly medium-rare cubes of steak are salty, savory, juicy and delicious on their own. Dial up the flavor with a dunk in the accompanying creamy Bearnaise sauce. This appetizer is simple, but the bites are perfect for pairing with a glass of wine or a classic cocktail as you take a look around the historic, and likely haunted, saloon.

click to enlarge Pesto pizza at Source in Gilbert.
The Pistachio Pesto Pizza is a standout at Source in Gilbert.
Sara Crocker

Pistachio Pesto Pizza at Source

3150 E. Ray Road, #104, Gilbert
Much of the menu at Source, the latest restaurant from chef Claudio Urciuoli, centers around housemade doughs and breads that become vehicles for delivering delicious bites in the form of pizzas and sandwiches. Even the salads come with a hearty slice. The Mediterranean-centered fast-casual spot cleverly creates dishes that feel rich and satisfying without ever feeling too heavy. Case in point: the pistachio pesto pizza. This vegetarian pie is about as simple as it gets with mozzarella, pistachio pesto, lemon zest and toasted pistachios on top. Source hangs its hat on high-quality ingredients and lets them speak for themselves. The pesto is a hearty rendition that has a light pistachio taste and a hint of sweetness. The lemon zest is what shines through brightest, offering a kick that balances that indulgent pesto and the salty pistachios studded across the pie.

click to enlarge A cocktail sits on top of menus at Huarachis.
The Day Dreams cocktail at Huarachis includes caramelized pear-infused bacanora, spiced pear liqueur, dry vermouth, pear, lemon and Jarritos Tamarindo soda.
Sara Crocker

Day Dreams cocktail at Huarachis Taqueria

814 N. Central Ave.
Visiting a restaurant on its first official day of service can be a toss-up. Not so at Huarachis Taqueria, the second restaurant from Bacanora chef and owner Rene Andrade. It was all systems go for the opening service, and the food is every bit as good as you would expect it to be, from the lush, creamy guacamole to flavorful, tender carne asada tacos. But one thing we haven't stopped thinking about is the cocktails. Sure, you can get a margarita, but the Day Dreams cocktail is a perfect example of how broad and exciting the world of agave spirits can be. The base of the drink is a caramelized pear-infused bacanora. It's earthy and gets amped up with spiced pear liqueur, dry vermouth, pear and lemon. The thing that really ties it all together is the bubbly, sweet-and-sour flavor from a Jarritos Tamarindo soda. It feels festive and fitting for the winter season, but we'd drink this tipple year-round.
