These 7 Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed. Another is Closing Soon

Across metro Phoenix, five restaurants and food businesses have recently closed and another is on its way out. The good news is that multiple spots have closed only one of their locations, leaving fans other options to find their food. However, for a vegan spot and a barbecue restaurant that celebrates all things meat, the end is more permanent.
Here are six recent restaurant closures, plus another that is closing soon.
Infinity Sweets Custom Treats
Parked on Central Avenue just south of Camelback Road, a bright pink Volkswagen Bus often caught the attention of passers-by. The bus was parked outside Infinity Sweets Custom Treats, a bakery owned and operated by pastry chef Stephanie Brimley. Prior to opening her storefront in 2021, Brimley sold her sweets at Valley farmers' markets and now she plans to hit the road once more. The storefront is now closed, but customers can look forward to spotting the pink bus at markets and other events this spring.
Kino Kitchen
It's been a flurry of activity for Kino Kitchen. The new eatery launched as a takeout and delivery-only kitchen on January 3. But as of March 1, owners posted an announcement to their Instagram, explaining that Kino Kitchen at Tempe Food Court is permanently closed. The announcement went on to explain, however, that "we're opening a brick-and-mortar very soon!" The kitchen served a menu of Sonoran street food including loaded fries and hearty burritos wrapped in bacon.
Local Donut at The Pemberton
The Local Donut location at The Pemberton, a collection of small businesses and food trucks in downtown Phoenix, abruptly closed in early February. A post on the bakery's Instagram account announced the almost immediate departure from the Pemberton. "We were notified a few hours ago that the truck we rented from them was sold unexpectedly and that we needed to vacate by tonight, since it was being picked up tomorrow. Certainly a surprise to us," the February 2 post read. The company's brick-and-mortar doughnut shop in Scottsdale is still open on Hayden Road.
Local Mexican restaurant mini-chain Los Sombreros lost one of its links in February. The uptown Phoenix restaurant, located on Camelback Road next to SunUp Brewing Co., has served its last burritos. Los Sombreros opened at the space in conjunction with the brewery, before taking over the small red brick building entirely. While the uptown location is now closed, other Los Sombreros restaurants remain open in Scottsdale and Mesa.
chef Crystal Tuala, served an entirely plant-based menu for pickup and takeout only. In a closing announcement posted to Instagram, Solár gave fans some hope, however. "Let’s see what 2023 has in store for Solár," the announcement read.
Don't worry, the two main locations of the beloved local coffee shop Tres Leches Café are still open. The company has closed its bakery. That does mean there will no longer be in-house-made pan dulce. However, the cafe has already partnered with another local baker to provide sweet pastries to pair with their coffee drinks. The cafe's location in downtown Phoenix, plus the South Phoenix outpost and drive-thru, remain open.
The Union Jack
The Union Jack British Pub took over for another pub, Irish concept the Skeptical Chymist, in north Scottsdale. But after less than two years in business, the pub has now closed. It was the first location of the concept which quickly expanded to include locations in Mesa and Tucson, both of which remain open. The pub served British classics such as a full English breakfast, beans on toast, bangers and mash, and fish and chips.
Closing Soon:
A favorite for barbecue in Cave Creek, Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue announced that it will close this spring. Customers have until April 22, which also happens to be owner and chef Brian Dooley's birthday, to visit the barbecue restaurant one last time. The restaurant has served the community mouth-watering brisket and pulled pork for 14 years.