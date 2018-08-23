5 Great Deals for Dining and Drinking in Metro Phoenix This Labor Day

Labor Day means that you (hopefully) don’t have to work, and that includes in the kitchen. The Phoenix area's many eateries are here to help you cast your worries aside with takeout deals, drink specials, and weekend-long pool parties featuring special holiday menus. From barbecue sandwiches to chicken kabobs to vodka cocktails, here are five Labor Day dining options to check out during this summer's last great weekend.
Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ
Multiple Locations
On Labor Day (Monday, September 3), Bobby-Q is offering the Bobby-Q Pick 2: a take-home meal for six. You get a choice of two meats – sliced brisket, smoked pork, or pulled chicken – at one pound each, plus six big barbecue buns and a five-ounce bottle of Bobby Q's signature barbecue sauce. It’s all $40. See Bobby-Q's website for details and info on how to order.
Camp Social
6107 North Seventh Street
Camp Social is hitting the Labor Day weekend ground running with food and drink deals from Friday, August 31, through Monday, September 3. Food specials include a Southwestern hot dog with fries for $10, or fries sided along a double-patty burger for $12. Drink specials will include $4 22-ounce Coors Lights, $5 Jack Daniels, $7 All-American Bourbon cocktails, $15 buckets of five Coors Light bottles, and the $9 Dew and Brew: a 1.5-ounce Tullamore Dew and one pint of Happy Camper IPA. First responders and veterans get their first drink for one cent. And because summer is almost over, whoever brings their campers to Camp Social for a photo in front of the restaurant and later posts it to social media will receive 15 percent off the bill.
Found:RE Hotel Phoenix and Match Restaurant & Lounge
1100 North Central Avenue
We may be landlocked, but that doesn't mean we have to party like it. Labor Day weekend at Found:RE Hotel Phoenix and Match Restaurant & Lounge means a three-day, yacht-themed Overboard Pool Party. Be sure to order a specialty Yacht Club vodka cocktail for $8, and to show up for a clambake brunch. Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Saturday, September 1, through Monday, September 3. Reservations can be made by calling 602-875-8000 or booking online. Find more details on the Found:RE Hotel Phoenix website.
Lustre Rooftop Bar
2 East Jefferson Street
Much as it has been all summer, Lustre Rooftop Bar will be popping off for Labor Day weekend. Stretch out atop Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix for a day off packed with drinks, swimming, music, grilling, and a special Labor Day menu. From noon to 9 p.m. on September 1 to September 3, enjoy staples like chips and salsa, a chili dog, a cheeseburger with chips, or chicken or beef kabobs. The pool opens at 11 a.m. There is is no cover.
The Wandering Tortoise
2417 East Indian School Road
The best thing about a day off is getting to drink great beer during the day. Wandering Tortoise, in addition to providing some of the best brews in town, as it always does, will be offering free barbecue on Labor Day. The day of eating and drinking will begin at 11 a.m.
