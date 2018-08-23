5 Great Deals for Dining and Drinking in Metro Phoenix This Labor Day

Labor Day means that you (hopefully) don’t have to work, and that includes in the kitchen. The Phoenix area's many eateries are here to help you cast your worries aside with takeout deals, drink specials, and weekend-long pool parties featuring special holiday menus. From barbecue sandwiches to chicken kabobs to vodka cocktails, here are five Labor Day dining options to check out during this summer's last great weekend.

Labor Day means a six-person take-home meal from Bobby-Q . Bobby-Q

Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ

Multiple Locations

On Labor Day (Monday, September 3), Bobby-Q is offering the Bobby-Q Pick 2: a take-home meal for six. You get a choice of two meats – sliced brisket, smoked pork, or pulled chicken – at one pound each, plus six big barbecue buns and a five-ounce bottle of Bobby Q's signature barbecue sauce. It’s all $40. See Bobby-Q's website for details and info on how to order.

Cocktails served from a Stanley thermos at the camp-themed Camp Social restaurant in uptown Phoenix. Patricia Escarcega

Camp Social

6107 North Seventh Street

Camp Social is hitting the Labor Day weekend ground running with food and drink deals from Friday, August 31, through Monday, September 3. Food specials include a Southwestern hot dog with fries for $10, or fries sided along a double-patty burger for $12. Drink specials will include $4 22-ounce Coors Lights, $5 Jack Daniels, $7 All-American Bourbon cocktails, $15 buckets of five Coors Light bottles, and the $9 Dew and Brew: a 1.5-ounce Tullamore Dew and one pint of Happy Camper IPA. First responders and veterans get their first drink for one cent. And because summer is almost over, whoever brings their campers to Camp Social for a photo in front of the restaurant and later posts it to social media will receive 15 percent off the bill.