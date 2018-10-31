 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Page Springs Cellars is one of nine Arizona wineries featured at the Grape Arizona Wine Event on Sunday in Phoenix
Page Springs Cellars is one of nine Arizona wineries featured at the Grape Arizona Wine Event on Sunday in Phoenix
Courtesy of Page Springs Cellars

Make Arizona Grape Again: Wine Festival Features Some of State's Best

Stuart Warner | October 31, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Outsiders and visitors are usually surprised to discover that Arizona has a burgeoning wine industry.

"You might expect the weather conditions of a place like Arizona would make growing decent grapes impossible," Ryan Smith of vinepair.com wrote for the libations website last month. "The southeastern region sees sun 300 days per year, after all.

Related Stories

"But, as with many desert-adjacent wine regions, such as Israel’s Golan Heights, temperatures dip in the evenings. The night air drops close to 30 degrees in southeastern Arizona, creating a perfect micro-climate for vines to thrive," Smith added.

And thrive they have, with more than 100 vineyards now growing in the state, according to vinepair.com, producing a host of national medal-winning wines.

Nine of those vineyards plus an internationally recognized sake producer will be on display in downtown Phoenix on Sunday  from 1 to 5 p.m. for the ninth annual Grape Arizona Wine Event at Heritage Square.

Participating will be Carlson Creek Vineyard, Pillsbury Wine Company, Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Cellars,   Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Page Springs Cellars, Chateau Tumbleweed, Winery Dektown Cellars, Rune, Arizona Sake, and Oak Creek Vineyards

Tickets are available for $65 through Friday, $75 after that. Admission includes 12 tasting tickets, a souvenir tasting glass, an event program, bites and dishes from local area restaurants, live music, vendors, etc. Click here for complete ticket information.

There will also be, for the first time, a private tasting, limited to 40 guests, from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are $40 for the private tasting or $100 for a combo pass.

If wine isn't your thing, there will also be tastings available from several breweries, including Mother Brunch Brewery,  Sun Up Brewing Company, and Mesquite River Brewing

Vincent's on Camelback, Welcome Chicken + Donuts, Modern Round, Hidden Track Cafe, Danky's BBQ, Cuisine by Celine, and XO Confections will provide food.

And all this drinking will be for a good cause. Proceeds go to the Phoenix Rotary Club Charities.

Obligatory disclaimer: You must be 21 or older with valid ID.

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: