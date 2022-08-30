Chandler Bakery Spooky Swirls Competes With Scary Sweets on The Food Network This Fall

A post on the bakery's social media shared the news.
"Chef Lola will be sharing our love of pastries, horror and and all things SPOOKY," the post says. "We love our little shop of horrors and we are so grateful to you for supporting us."
Spooky Swirls opened in July 2019, serving "blood-filled" cupcakes, jammed with strawberry jelly, knife-shaped Rice Krispies treats, and extremely strong coffee. The horror theme doesn't stop at the sweets. In one section of the bakery sits a small "spooktacular" museum, filled with scary props and costumes.
In the show, host John Henson welcomes 12 hopeful bakers who create their spookiest, creepiest treats for judges Carla Hall, Zac Young, and Stephanie Boswell. At the end of multiple rounds of challenges, aired over multiple weeks, a winner will be crowned and take home the prize of $25,000.
The first episode of Season 8, where contestants create faces from pie and splatter cakes with fake blood, airs on Food Network on September 12. The show will play twice that night, at 6 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.
For chef Lola Forbes of Spooky Swirls, the heat is on.
"I have never had the pleasure of being in such a talented room of people," she posted to Facebook. "Wait till you SEE!!!!"
Spooky Swirls
3029 North Alma School Road #117, Chandler
707-776-6597
spookysswirls.com