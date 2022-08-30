Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Baked Goods

Chandler Bakery Spooky Swirls Competes With Scary Sweets on The Food Network This Fall

August 30, 2022 10:30AM

Spooky’s Swirls has gluten-free and super silly treats in Chandler year-round.
Spooky’s Swirls has gluten-free and super silly treats in Chandler year-round. Lauren Cusimano
Spooky Swirls typically sells gluten-free sweet treats with a haunted twist in Chandler. But this fall, you can catch them on the Food Network, competing in Season 8 of the Halloween Baking Championship.

A post on the bakery's social media shared the news.

"Chef Lola will be sharing our love of pastries, horror and and all things SPOOKY," the post says. "We love our little shop of horrors and we are so grateful to you for supporting us."

Spooky Swirls opened in July 2019, serving "blood-filled" cupcakes, jammed with strawberry jelly, knife-shaped Rice Krispies treats, and extremely strong coffee. The horror theme doesn't stop at the sweets. In one section of the bakery sits a small "spooktacular" museum, filled with scary props and costumes. 

click to enlarge
Masks on display at Spooky Swirls.
Lauren Cusimano
The bakery's dedication to the spooky theme made them a stand-out candidate for the Food Network's fall competition, the Halloween Baking Championship. The first season of the show ran in 2015, as a sister contest to the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.

In the show, host John Henson welcomes 12 hopeful bakers who create their spookiest, creepiest treats for judges Carla Hall, Zac Young, and Stephanie Boswell. At the end of multiple rounds of challenges, aired over multiple weeks, a winner will be crowned and take home the prize of $25,000.

The first episode of Season 8, where contestants create faces from pie and splatter cakes with fake blood, airs on Food Network on September 12. The show will play twice that night, at 6 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

For chef Lola Forbes of Spooky Swirls, the heat is on.

"I have never had the pleasure of being in such a talented room of people," she posted to Facebook. "Wait till you SEE!!!!"

Spooky Swirls

3029 North Alma School Road #117, Chandler
707-776-6597
spookysswirls.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Morris

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.25.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation