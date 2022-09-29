Support Us

Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

September 29, 2022 6:45AM

Everyone loves pretzels, especially at Oktoberfest.
Everyone loves pretzels, especially at Oktoberfest.
October officially arrives this weekend and with the hopefully cooler weather comes a few more reasons to spend some time outside. This weekend offers three chances to celebrate all things beer and two opportunities to visit markets that have returned from summer breaks.

On Thursday, gear up for a packed weekend of festivities with some free caffeine for National Coffee Day.

Fill your weekend with food and drink events happening around the Valley from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2.
A colorful assortment from Duck Donuts.
Duck Donuts

National Coffee Day

Thursday, September 29
Multiple Locations
If you love your java, you'll be jumping for joy over all the deals on National Coffee Day. Scooter's Coffee is offering a free small cup of fresh-brewed coffee. Just scan your Scooter's Coffee app. Duck Donuts in Chandler will also give guests a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut, plus an offer for a free coffee with any purchase on your next visit. La Madeleine is celebrating with one free regular or large drip coffee for customers who order online or on the app. Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee for its DD Perks members, and Peet's has complimentary small drip coffee with any purchase at participating locations.

Put on your lederhosen for 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Chandler, Wickenburg, and Scottsdale Oktoberfests

October 1
Multiple Locations
October 1 must be a good day to celebrate Oktoberfest. This weekend, German music will play and beer will pour in Chandler, Wickenburg, and Old Town Scottsdale. In Chandler, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co. are teaming up to take over Dr. A.J. Chandler Park for a day filled with sausage eating, stein holding, beer, and brats. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Out west in Wickenburg, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting a party in historic Stone Park. Over a dozen Arizona craft brewers will be in attendance, serving four-ounce tastings. Tickets cost $40 and include 15 pours. The Oktoberfest in Old Town Scottsdale is somewhat of a pre-party for the Tempe bash happening the following weekend. At Brat Haus, there are stein holding competitions planned for 3 and 6 p.m. The winners of each will be invited to compete in Tempe the following week in a statewide contest. At Brat Haus, tickets cost $5 and those wearing festive gear can receive a $1 discount on beer.

The Farmers Market on High Street is open for fall beginning October 2.
Farmers Market on High Street

Return of Fall Farmers' Markets

October 1 and 2
Multiple Locations
With cooler weather coming to the Valley, some of metro Phoenix's farmers' markets are back after taking a summer break. On Saturday, October 1, the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market will set up at 9 a.m. in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with vendors selling local honey, hummus, and gluten-free baked goods. In North Phoenix, the High Street farmers' market returns on Sunday, October 2 at 10 a.m. with local produce, eggs, honey, jewelry, and soap vendors. 
