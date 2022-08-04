Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events

Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
Here are four fun events to fill your first August weekend with food and drinks.
First FridayFriday, August 5
Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue Arts Districts
artlinkphx.org/first-fridaysAs the heat of the day dips into the evening, head to downtown Phoenix for First Friday. This monthly event stretches the length of the Roosevelt Row Arts District and the adjacent Grand Avenue district and features food, drinks, art, music, shopping, and all kinds of downtown fun. Stop by Cha Cha's Tea Lounge on Grand Avenue for an artists' reception with live music, a live painter, drink specials, henna, and tarot readings. At beer taproom the Theodore, taste dumplings from farmers market favorite Mr. Momo and find plant-based Mexican food from Pachamama at Barcoa Agaveria. Many of the restaurants and bars downtown also offer specials for the celebration.
Wine Country Barbecue
Saturday, August 6
LDV Winery - Vineyard
13922 South Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce
480-664-4822
www.ldvwinery.com LDV Winery's popular event is back this summer, taking place at the vineyard and winery in the Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Guests will get a tour with a winemaker and then enjoy a wine country lunch. You'll also get the opportunity to stroll through the vineyard for beautiful photo ops. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $40 per person.
Real, Wild, and Woody Beer Fest
Saturday, August 6
Bell Bank Park 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
480-353-7058
www.bellbankpark.com This indoor beer festival put on by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild at Bell Bank Park in Mesa is perfect for escaping the summer heat. Over 50 breweries from across Arizona will be serving sours, barrel-aged, and cask beers. Early bird tickets are $65 for general admission, and VIP tickets are $80. Food will be available for purchase, and keep in mind there's a clear bag policy at the venue.
Free Dinner Skate
Saturday, August 6
USA's Skateland Chandler
1101 West Ray Road, Chandler
480-917-9444
unitedskates.com/skateland-chandlerLooking for a way to stay cool but still get some activity this summer? USA's Skateland Chandler is celebrating Saturday night with a free dinner skate. This means for $12, a dollar less than the normal price of just admission and skate rentals, attendees get a free slice of cheese pizza and a drink as well. Bring the kids for a slip-sliding good time. The event runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m.